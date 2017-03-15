The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Mark Hamill Uses Twitter Force Against the Trump Death Star

Posted By on Wed, Mar 15, 2017 at 5:00 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF WIKIMEDIA.COM
  • Courtesy of wikimedia.com
This is too good to pass up. Kevin Eck, recently hired staffer for Betsy DeVos' Education Department, was unhappy with Mark Hamill, aka Luke Skywalker, for his criticism of Trump. So in November Eck tweeted:
click to enlarge c65kgbvwyaikauy.jpg

Now that Eck is at the Dept. of Ed, Hamill decided it was time to reply.
click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-03-15_at_11.33.17_am.png
Eck is one of three recent Education Department hires who have been condemned for racist tweets, like this one.
click to enlarge f.jpeg
He apologized later, calling it "my ignorant #TheWiz tweet." Too late. Eck revealed himself to be a member-in-good-standing of the Besieged White Male Majority Club.

Then there's Teresa UnRue.
UnRue, a former field organizer for the Trump campaign and graphic designer from Myrtle Beach, S.C., shared a video on Facebook of an African-American man eating fried chicken and wondering aloud why other African-Americans are mad about slavery when “Y'all weren't no damn slaves."

"Had me crack'n up!! Thank you!" UnRue wrote.
According to Politico, UnRue "appears to no longer be working at the Education Department."

There's also Derrick Bolen, formerly a Trump campaign worker, who once tweeted.
click to enlarge f-1.jpeg
True, Bolen's tweet is from 2012. If he was the only one, I might consider giving it a pass, but if two racists are company, these three are undeniably a crowd.

It could be worse. They could be working in the Civil Rights Division of Jeff Session's Justice Department, where they could do even more damage.

