Fund to Help Islamic Center is Real Deal

It was a heck of a weekend. First, on Friday, the Jewish Community Center received a bomb threat and went on lockdown.
Then, early Monday morning, around 3:30 a.m. a man broke in to the Islamic Center Tucson, and destroyed and damaged copies of the Qur'an. See the news story here.
Tucson is better than this!
I'm a Tucson Jew, and I've been welcomed at the Islamic Center Tucson, as well as the Muslim Community Center. A Jewish friend (Stephanie) said we needed to help. So here goes...
There are Jews, Christians, Buddhists, Hindus, Sikhs, Bahá'í , Atheists, Agnostics and others in Tucson who love our Muslim brothers and sisters, Though we may have different beliefs, we want them to be safe, and never to have to pray in fear.
Let's come together and replace the damaged copies of the Holy Qur'an, and show our Muslim neighbors that they are indeed our brothers and sisters.
I don't have exact amounts on the replacement or repair costs. If we have extra money, I'll use it for Jewish-Muslim / Muslim-Jewish peacebuilding events.
Thanks in advance.
Anything helps.
Help spread the word!
