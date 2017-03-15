Do You Know This Idiot?

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Music | Do This! | Chow | Media | Cinema | Education | Arts and Culture | Fun in General | TV | Sports | more categories»
Yesterday morning, March 13th, the Islamic Center of Tucson (ICT) was broken into and vandalized. Thankfully, no one was hurt.
The camera footage leads us to believe the sole intent of this individual was to damage the center's religious property. The Tucson Police Department responded quickly. As always, they were kind, courteous, and thorough with their investigation.
Although we are disheartened by this incident, we understand that this is an isolated incident. The ICT has been a part of the Tucson community since the late 1980’s and since then, the Tucson community has been kind, welcoming, and supportive.
Unfortunately the vandal has not yet been caught. We are asking the supportive Tucson community for their help. Please see the image below. If you know who the individual is: Call 88-CRIME or 911.
We thank the Tucson Police Department for working hard on this investigation. We thank the Tucson community for their continued support.
