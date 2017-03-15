The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Crime & Public Safety

Do You Know This Idiot?

Posted By on Wed, Mar 15, 2017 at 8:29 AM

click to enlarge 17190536_1408559179226033_936672438998939554_n.jpg
Yesterday, the Islamic Center of Tucson posted this idiot's picture on their Facebook page, claiming that this man is a suspect in a break in at the university area mosque and center.

From their post:

Yesterday morning, March 13th, the Islamic Center of Tucson (ICT) was broken into and vandalized. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

The camera footage leads us to believe the sole intent of this individual was to damage the center's religious property. The Tucson Police Department responded quickly. As always, they were kind, courteous, and thorough with their investigation.

Although we are disheartened by this incident, we understand that this is an isolated incident. The ICT has been a part of the Tucson community since the late 1980’s and since then, the Tucson community has been kind, welcoming, and supportive.

Unfortunately the vandal has not yet been caught. We are asking the supportive Tucson community for their help. Please see the image below. If you know who the individual is: Call 88-CRIME or 911.

We thank the Tucson Police Department for working hard on this investigation. We thank the Tucson community for their continued support.

