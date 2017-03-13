The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Monday, March 13, 2017

Books / Politics

Talking Freedom of the Press with Journalists Maureen Dowd, Joe Conason and Evan Thomas

Posted By on Mon, Mar 13, 2017 at 1:01 PM

click to enlarge Maureen Dowd
  • Maureen Dowd
I had the honor of moderating a great discussion on freedom of the press under the Trump administration with The New York Times' Maureen Dowd, the National Memo's Joe Conason and longtime political reporter Evan Thomas at the Tucson Festival of Books. If you weren't able to get the festival to see it, you can watch it here on C-SPAN's website. 

You can find some of the other great discussions from the Festival of Books here.

I ran into Brenda Viner, one of the major forces behind the festival, over the weekend and she asked if I had any suggestions to improve Tucson's awesome weekend of celebrating books.  
click to enlarge nixonbook.jpg


My only suggestion, which is basically impossible because of the limitations of using the UA campus: Make it longer than two days! There's so much good stuff happening that it's nearly impossible to take it all in on Saturday and Sunday.

Thanks to all the volunteers that make the Tucson Festival of Books possible. In less than a decade, it's become one of Tucson's finest events.

