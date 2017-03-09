TUSD Still Needs a New Boss

click to enlarge Danyelle Khmara

TUSD Governing Board Members Michael Hicks and Mark Stegeman are optimistic about choosing an interim superintendent within a week or two.





People hoping to see an interim superintendent appointed at Tucson Unified School District’s Tuesday board meeting were disappointed.



The TUSD Governing Board accepted former superintendent H.T. Sánchez’s resignation at their Feb. 28 meeting, after board Member Rachael Sedgwick added a last-minute agenda item two weeks prior that threatened to terminate his contract.



The board announced at the March 7 meeting that they’re postponing the appointment of an interim superintendent. They’re actively narrowing down their choices and are hoping to resolve the matter in the next week or two, said Board President Michael Hicks.



Board Member Mark Stegeman seconded Hicks’ statement.



“I’m personally optimistic that we’re headed towards a good outcome,” he said.



Sedgwick has said she’s looking for a superintendent that can raise enrollment numbers, standardized test scores, AP scores and graduation rates, as well as maintain strong ties with community leaders and businesses.



Sánchez had some community leaders in his support group, such as CEO and President of the Tucson Metro Chamber Mike Varney and Mayor Jonathan Rothschild.



Student test scores fell drastically under his leadership, as they did statewide during the same four years, according to the Arizona Auditor General’s Spending Report. But graduation rates saw an increase and continued to exceed the state average.



