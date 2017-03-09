The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Music | Do This! | Chow | Media | Cinema | Education | Arts and Culture | Fun in General | TV | Sports | more categories»

  |  

Thursday, March 9, 2017

Education / News

TUSD Still Needs a New Boss

Posted By on Thu, Mar 9, 2017 at 2:27 PM

click to enlarge TUSD Governing Board Members Michael Hicks and Mark Stegeman are optimistic about choosing an interim superintendent within a week or two. - DANYELLE KHMARA
  • Danyelle Khmara
  • TUSD Governing Board Members Michael Hicks and Mark Stegeman are optimistic about choosing an interim superintendent within a week or two.



People hoping to see an interim superintendent appointed at Tucson Unified School District’s Tuesday board meeting were disappointed.

The TUSD Governing Board accepted former superintendent H.T. Sánchez’s resignation at their Feb. 28 meeting, after board Member Rachael Sedgwick added a last-minute agenda item two weeks prior that threatened to terminate his contract.

The board announced at the March 7 meeting that they’re postponing the appointment of an interim superintendent. They’re actively narrowing down their choices and are hoping to resolve the matter in the next week or two, said Board President Michael Hicks.

Board Member Mark Stegeman seconded Hicks’ statement.

“I’m personally optimistic that we’re headed towards a good outcome,” he said.

Sedgwick has said she’s looking for a superintendent that can raise enrollment numbers, standardized test scores, AP scores and graduation rates, as well as maintain strong ties with community leaders and businesses.

Sánchez had some community leaders in his support group, such as CEO and President of the Tucson Metro Chamber Mike Varney and Mayor Jonathan Rothschild.

Student test scores fell drastically under his leadership, as they did statewide during the same four years, according to the Arizona Auditor General’s Spending Report. But graduation rates saw an increase and continued to exceed the state average.


Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (4)

Showing 1-4 of 4

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-4 of 4

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Danyelle Khmara

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Saturday Tour & Tasting

Saturday Tour & Tasting @ Hamilton Distillery

Saturdays, 3-5 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Butterfly Magic

Butterfly Magic is a fully immersive experience that surrounds you with rare butterflies, tropical plants and orchids… More

@ Tucson Botanical Gardens Oct. 1-May 31, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. 2150 N. Alvernon Way.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Streets of This Town: Skeletons (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Tucson Weekly Folks at Tucson Festival of Books (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Ear-Bending Sylive Simmons in Tucson Tommorrow Night! Intimate Free Show. (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Streets of This Town: Dead Soldiers at Night (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. The Weekly List: 19 Things To Do In Tucson in the Next 10 Days (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2017 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation