Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Books

Tucson Weekly Folks at Tucson Festival of Books

Posted By on Wed, Mar 8, 2017 at 2:55 PM

It’s Tucson Festival of Books season this weekend at the UA campus. Every year a small crew of Tucson Weekly staff and contributors participate. It’s a wonderful festival this year and we are all proud to help and offer our support. For the full schedule to plan your literary weekend, go to tucsonfestivalofbooks.org
  • Margaret Regan will moderate the panel Collective Amnesia on Saturday, March 11, 1 p.m. at the Pima County Public Library/Nuestras Raíces Presentation Stage with authors Tim Hernandez (All They Will Call You), Raquel Rubio-Goldsmith (Migrant Deaths in the Arizona Desert) and Maceo Montoya (You Must Fight Them and Chicano Movement for Beginners).
  • Jim Nintzel will moderate the panel Race in America on Sunday, March 12, 10 a.m. in Koffler Room 204 with Tim Z. Hernandez, Ibram X. Kendi, Patrick Phillips and Pamela Rotner Sakamoto.
  • Mari Herreras will moderate the panel The Tajana: Another State of Mind at the Pima County Public Library/Nuestras Raíces Presentation Stage on Saturday, March 11, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with Guadalupe Garcia McCall and Emmy Perez.

