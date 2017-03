click to enlarge Danyelle Khmara

All this week, TUSD schools are promoting and documenting kindness in their hallways and classrooms.

In the wake of a divided governing board driving out Superintendent H.T. Sanchez, the Tucson Unified School District is now celebrating Kindness Week.The TUSD board spent weeks discussing the fate of then-superintendent H.T. Sánchez before Sanchez worked out a deal to resign. Many will miss him, including Stefanie Boe, TUSD’s communications director. And while district employees adjust, they’re making an extra effort to stay positive.“We are a kind community, and we’re here for each other,” she said. “We’re all in it together, and we make up the ‘unified’ in ‘Tucson Unified.’”Bearing the tagline “find the kind,” the communication team will go to the schools and look for stories of kindness. They’ll be documenting these stories and buddy benches and murals on Facebook Live.“People are doing these things already, but we just want to go find the kind,” Boe said.The district usually does kindness week in May but decided the added focus on goodwill would be good for the district.TUSD families and employees can share their school’s kindness stories by emailing media@TUSD1.org or posting on the district’s Facebook or Twitter with the hashtag #FindTheKind