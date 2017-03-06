Monday, March 6, 2017
Streets of This Town: Dead Soldiers at Night
By Brian Smith
on Mon, Mar 6, 2017 at 12:46 PM
"Streets of This Town" is a little photo series featuring random pics I take on long walks through Tucson—to sort of coincide with Tucson Salvage.
For all the folks and boosters chirping about Tucson's financial turnaround, I walk these streets almost nightly and am quietly shocked with the levels of abandonment—hollowed out storefronts, houses, gas stations, on major and minor streets. No craft cocktails in sight here on 22nd Street and Alvernon.
