The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Music | Do This! | Chow | Media | Cinema | Education | Arts and Culture | Fun in General | TV | Sports | more categories»

Monday, March 6, 2017

Arts and Culture / Snapshot

Streets of This Town: Dead Soldiers at Night

Posted By on Mon, Mar 6, 2017 at 12:46 PM

"Streets of This Town" is a little photo series featuring random pics I take on long walks through Tucson—to sort of coincide with Tucson Salvage.

For all the folks and boosters chirping about Tucson's financial turnaround, I walk these streets almost nightly and am quietly shocked with the levels of abandonment—hollowed out storefronts, houses, gas stations, on major and minor streets. No craft cocktails in sight here on 22nd Street and Alvernon.
click to enlarge No 40s here. - BRIAN SMITH
  • Brian Smith
  • No 40s here.

Tags: ,

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Brian Smith

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Tue | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun
Burlesque Fitness

Burlesque Fitness @ Floor Polish

Mondays, Wednesdays, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Butterfly Magic

Butterfly Magic is a fully immersive experience that surrounds you with rare butterflies, tropical plants and orchids… More

@ Tucson Botanical Gardens Oct. 1-May 31, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. 2150 N. Alvernon Way.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Removing TUSD Superintendent Prioritized Over Finding Replacement (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Streets of This Town: Mook Trump (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. The Peace Fair & Music Festival Smoked! (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Sen. Yarbrough Gets Slammed Big Time By the New York Times (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Things To Do In Tucson (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2017 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation