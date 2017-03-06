Learn How To Save the Bees

No, the buzzing you hear isn't the iPhone in your pocket. It's a honey bee—and the impact it has on pollinating the crops you eat is worth its slightly obnoxious presence.
The importance of bees to our ecosystems and to the development of food we eat is no secret, but the preservation of the insects gained an increase in support recently since six species of yellow-faced bees joined the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Endangered Species List
. The Southern Arizona Work Space will be hosting a class, The Basics of Beekeeping, on Saturday, March 11 from 1-3 p.m. to teach people the craft of beekeeping or what to do if they find a swarm or hive in their own backyards. Admission is $20. As a sweet incentive, there will also be a honey tasting.
click image
Beekeeping may be becoming a lost art—and an important one too. If anyone needs more convincing of why saving honey bees is important, check out these fun facts according to RVC Outdoor Destinations
:
-Their tiny wings can flap up to 200 times a second, allowing them to buzz around up to 15 mph.
- Much like a last
call might look like in a downtown club, communication takes form in a frantic "dance" called a "waggle."
- Bees can recognize a human face. So yes, they can actually see your terrified expression as you run away squealing.
If you still need encouragement to push aside your fears, just look up #savethebees
on Twitter and read what much funnier people have to say about the issue.