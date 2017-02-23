The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Music | Do This! | Chow | Media | Cinema | Education | Arts and Culture | Fun in General | TV | Sports | more categories»

  |  

Thursday, February 23, 2017

Community Info / Crime & Public Safety / News

Tracking the Tricked: Police Join the Fight Against Human Trafficking

Posted By on Thu, Feb 23, 2017 at 9:55 AM

click image MIKE CHRISTY FOR ARIZONA DAILY STAR 2014
  • Mike Christy for Arizona Daily Star 2014

The Southern Arizona Anti-Trafficking Unified Response Network task force, known as SAATURN, received a $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to research, track and combat human trafficking in Tucson for three years. The grant and task force began in October 2015.

Tucson Police Department is one of three grantees for this task force, joining CODAC Health, Recovery and Wellness and the University of Arizona’s Southwest Institute for Research on Women.

Detective Jennifer Crawford has been investigating violent crime for nearly 17 years, and currently works in TPD's Street Crime Interdiction Unit—the unit responsible for studying human trafficking in Tucson.

Crawford said events like the Gem Show or large sporting events can draw more trafficking activity because the exploitative industry tends to "follow the money" and crowded events can attract an influx of trafficking of girls from other cities.

She said one of the main ways police keep tabs on trafficking is through online sites such as Backpage, where third-party contributors, such as escorts, can sell "dates."

Related Modern Slavery
Sex trafficking research aims to educate public on identifying victims
The stories that Jill tells are horrifying.
By Jessica Suriano
Currents Feature
The money from the grant allocated for TPD is spent on operational equipment as well as training and outreach programs, according to Crawford. The Street Crime Interdiction Unit is comprised of four detectives and two federal agents, and grant money will also be spent on funding the team's investigative hours should they have to work overtime.

"They help support us and we're able to do a lot more than we used to and also work at a federal level if we need to," Crawford said.

Crawford said trafficking tends to be a harder crime to prosecute than others. Reasons being victims can be hesitant to disclose information and it can be difficult to keep victims on track during an unfortunately tedious court process.

"I'd say we've definitely made a lot of strides and we've moved forward a lot in the last year since we've gotten our task force up and running and with our support service people as well," Crawford said.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Jessica Suriano

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed | Thu
Frida al Fresco

Frida al Fresco @ Tucson Botanical Gardens

Fourth Friday of every month, 5-8 p.m. Continues through May 26

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Something Something Theatre presents "What Every Girl Should Know" (2014) by Monica Byrne

Catholic reform school girls in 1914 discover Margaret Sanger and her message of freedom through birth control.… More

@ The Community Playhouse Thu., Feb. 9, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Fri., Feb. 10, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Sat., Feb. 11, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Sun., Feb. 12, 2-4 p.m., Fri., Feb. 17, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Sat., Feb. 18, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Sun., Feb. 19, 2-4 p.m., Fri., Feb. 24, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Sat., Feb. 25, 7:30-9:30 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 26, 2-4 p.m. 1881 N. Oracle Road.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Political Theater: McSally Schedules Town Hall Just in Time To Scramble Critics (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. The Fetching, Saucy Black Cherry Burlesque Nails its 11th Anniversary Show With Some True Elegance and Beauty (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Did the TUSD Board Come To Bury Sanchez Or To Praise Him? (Answer: C, None Of the Above) (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. The Weekly List: 19 Things To Do In Tucson in the Next 10 Days (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. T.H.R.E.A.T. Watch: Bless, Keep and Protect Our Free Press (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2017 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation