The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Music | Do This! | Chow | Media | Cinema | Education | Arts and Culture | Fun in General | TV | Sports | more categories»

  |  

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Cinema

Cinema Clips: The Red Turtle

Posted By on Wed, Feb 22, 2017 at 11:15 AM


Finding Dory got snubbed for this year’s Best Animated Film nominations. While I still find that a little shocking, the Academy did manage to nominate some decent films in its place, including this delightful, traditionally drawn effort from Michael Dudok de Wit.

There’s no dialogue in The Red Turtle, and it doesn’t need it.

A castaway washes up on a deserted island, occupied by only a few birds and curious crabs. He tries to make rafts to take him out to sea but a large, red turtle, one that will figure prominently in his life, destroys them.

The movie tells a story of the journey through life in a simple, enchanting way that winds up being quite moving. Out of nowhere, it becomes an effective tale about love, fatherhood and death. It doesn’t boast all of the technical wizardry and pretty colors of your average Pixar ventures, or the talking animals of Disney films. It’s just a plainly drawn, semi-magical, pleasurable movie experience that deserves its Oscar nomination.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Bob Grimm

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Burlesque Fitness

Burlesque Fitness @ Floor Polish

Mondays, Wednesdays, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

PCC performing arts musical In The Heights

A sensational Tony award-winning musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda about home, family, and finding where you belong. Carnaval… More

@ Pima Community College Center for the Arts Thu., Feb. 23, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Fri., Feb. 24, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Sat., Feb. 25, 2-4 & 7:30-9:30 p.m., Sun., Feb. 26, 2-4 p.m., Thu., March 2, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Fri., March 3, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Sat., March 4, 2-4 & 7:30-9:30 p.m. and Sun., March 5, 2-4 p.m. 2202 W. Anklam Road.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. The Fetching, Saucy Black Cherry Burlesque Nails its 11th Anniversary Show With Some True Elegance and Beauty (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Song of the Day: Billy Sedlmayr on Rolling His First Kid Joint to Grand Funk, and 'We're An American Band!' (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. 'Enemy of the People': The Phrase's Ironic and Instructive Literary History (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. The Weekly List: 22 Things To Do in Tucson in the Next 10 Days (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Get Lost in the (Buffalo) Sauce (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2017 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation