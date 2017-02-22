Cinema Clips: The Red Turtle

got snubbed for this year’s Best Animated Film nominations. While I still find that a little shocking, the Academy did manage to nominate some decent films in its place, including this delightful, traditionally drawn effort from Michael Dudok de Wit.There’s no dialogue in, and it doesn’t need it.A castaway washes up on a deserted island, occupied by only a few birds and curious crabs. He tries to make rafts to take him out to sea but a large, red turtle, one that will figure prominently in his life, destroys them.The movie tells a story of the journey through life in a simple, enchanting way that winds up being quite moving. Out of nowhere, it becomes an effective tale about love, fatherhood and death. It doesn’t boast all of the technical wizardry and pretty colors of your average Pixar ventures, or the talking animals of Disney films. It’s just a plainly drawn, semi-magical, pleasurable movie experience that deserves its Oscar nomination.