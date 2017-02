Spirited, trailblazing director Alex Cox has tackled the OK Corral shootout yarn (and local locations) for his new flick. (Jim Nintzel yakked with Cox about said film here .) Cox is, you'll note, known for upending certain filmic tropes. He's clever that way. So it makes sense he chose dusty hypnotic hooks by Tucson's XIXA for the soundtrack.XIXA made made it into the film's lovely new trailer too: