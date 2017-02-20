The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Monday, February 20, 2017

Pets and Beasts

Mordecai Needs a Home

Posted By on Mon, Feb 20, 2017 at 10:19 AM

Hi, I’m Mordecai!

I’m a handsome 1.5-year-old big boy and I need a new home! I was found as a stray and brought into the care of HSSA by a good Samaritan.

I love meeting new people and am very silly. I weigh over 70 pounds, so I’m looking for a home that is able to give me ample space, exercise time and daily love!

Don’t forget that you can bring your current dogs over to HSSA Main Campus to do a doggy meet and greet and make sure that everyone gets along.

I need a home, but if you aren't looking to adopt you can still help homeless pets like me by donating to HSSA's fund to build a new home!

They are asking people like you to help them raise 3 million dollars! Click here for more information about the new shelter and how you can help today!

Hope to meet you soon and stay tuned for a picture later on today of my brother Truman!

Lots of love,
Mordecai (836780)

