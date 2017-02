Mordecai Needs a Home

click to enlarge

Hi, I’m Mordecai!I’m a handsome 1.5-year-old big boy and I need a new home! I was found as a stray and brought into the care of HSSA by a good Samaritan.I love meeting new people and am very silly. I weigh over 70 pounds, so I’m looking for a home that is able to give me ample space, exercise time and daily love!Don’t forget that you can bring your current dogs over to HSSA Main Campus to do a doggy meet and greet and make sure that everyone gets along.I need a home, but if you aren't looking to adopt you can still help homeless pets like me by donating to HSSA's fund to build a new home!They are asking people like you to help them raise 3 million dollars! Click here for more information about the new shelter and how you can help today!Hope to meet you soon and stay tuned for a picture later on today of my brother Truman!Lots of love,Mordecai (836780)