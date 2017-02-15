The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Music | Do This! | Chow | Media | Cinema | Education | Arts and Culture | Fun in General | TV | Sports | more categories»

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Education / Media / News / Politics

TUSD Superintendent Firing Update: Nothing To See Here, Folks (For Now).

Posted By on Wed, Feb 15, 2017 at 1:14 PM

click to enlarge tusd.jpg
The agenda for TUSD's Tuesday board meeting included an action item to look at firing Superintendent H.T. Sanchez and General Counsel Todd Jaeger. The item was pulled from the agenda. No action. Nothing to see here folks. But this isn't the last time we'll witness an attempt to oust Sanchez. It was a preview of coming events.

I'm only going to indulge in a general discussion of the situation. There's so much heat and so little light on both sides of this battle, it's impossible for me to sort out fact from fiction or determine the difference between cause-and-effect and random incidents. The fighting is fierce, filled with leaks, rumors, accusations and strange bedfellows.

So, just a few comments.

I think Sanchez should stay. [Open The Comments Floodgates!] He's done a decent job as superintendent—admirable in some instances, less admirable in others. Based on my 30 year-plus career as a public school teacher and a student of education around the country, I have no reason to think another superintendent will do a significantly better job steering this difficult district filled with the kinds of problems facing most large, ethnically diverse urban areas. More likely, the district's loss of continuity would do more harm than good.

I don't know the state of the alliance between new board member Rachael Sedgwick and her potential majority partners, Michael Hicks and Mark Stegeman, but I'm guessing it's a bit shaky. Though the three are likely to agree on a number of issues, Sedgwick looks like a tough person to get along with. She's shown herself to be impulsive and quick tempered, which might not sit well with the other two more seasoned, more deliberative board members.

Sedgwick put her action item in just under the deadline, which gave people on both sides of the issue little time to reflect or react before the meeting. It must have caught at least one of her potential allies by surprise since, if I understand correctly, three members of the board aren't allowed to confer together about board business. It's very possible she went for this on her own. The bare-bones nature of the item makes that a strong possibility. As was pointed out in a Star article before the meeting, the item didn't include plans for appointing an interim superintendent or beginning a search for a permanent replacement, so a Yes vote could have thrown the district into chaos. But the problems with this first shot across the bow of the TUSD administration can be corrected next time—and there will be a next time—so the board battle over the fate of H.T. Sanchez will happen sooner or later.

Board watchers, stay tuned.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
The Dating Scene

The Dating Scene @ Tucson Improv Movement

Fri., Feb. 17, 9-10:15 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Healthy Eating Made Easier

Lean how to choose, prepare and store pomegranates, lemons, limes, grapefruit, tomatoes and greens for optimal flavor… More

@ Tucson Botanical Gardens Wed., Feb. 15, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. 2150 N. Alvernon Way.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Does TUSD Board Member Rachael Sedgwick Want to Fire Superintendent, General Counsel at the Tuesday Board Meeting? (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Jerry Falwell Jr. to Head Trump's Higher Ed Deregulation Task Force. Expect a Big Boost for Liberty—Falwell's Liberty University, That Is. (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Cinema Clips: I Am Not Your Negro (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Countries That Embraced Vouchers Made the Wrong School Choice (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. The Weekly List: 22 Things To Do in Tucson in the Next 10 Days (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2017 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation