The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Music | Do This! | Chow | Media | Cinema | Education | Arts and Culture | Fun in General | TV | Sports | more categories»

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Cinema Clips: The Salesman

Posted By on Wed, Feb 15, 2017 at 4:58 PM


Writer-director Asghar Farhadi’s (A Separation) latest involves Ermad (Shahab Hosseni), a teacher and part time actor in Iran forced to leave his home when it becomes uninhabitable. He moves to a new place on short notice with his wife, Rana (Taraneh Alidoosti), while they are both in the middle of a run for Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman.

Things go badly when Rana leaves the door to their new apartment open and is attacked after someone thinking they were visiting the previous tenant enters. The film then becomes a slow burn mystery as Ermad, a normally mild-mannered man, unravels a bit (but only a bit) as he tries to figure out who the attacker is. Perhaps the most unnerving aspect of this film is Ermad’s relative coldness towards his wife in the aftermath of the attack, a move that makes her even more of a victim. It’s hard, and painful, to watch, but Hosseni and Alidoosti make it very compelling and real. It’s also a story that is far from predictable.

The film was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film for the 2017 Oscars. It stands a very good chance of winning.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Bob Grimm

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Healthy Eating Made Easier

Healthy Eating Made Easier @ Tucson Botanical Gardens

Wed., Feb. 15, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Healthy Eating Made Easier

Lean how to choose, prepare and store pomegranates, lemons, limes, grapefruit, tomatoes and greens for optimal flavor… More

@ Tucson Botanical Gardens Wed., Feb. 15, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. 2150 N. Alvernon Way.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. TUSD Superintendent Firing Update: Nothing To See Here, Folks (For Now). (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Jerry Falwell Jr. to Head Trump's Higher Ed Deregulation Task Force. Expect a Big Boost for Liberty—Falwell's Liberty University, That Is. (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Does TUSD Board Member Rachael Sedgwick Want to Fire Superintendent, General Counsel at the Tuesday Board Meeting? (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Painting for Pups (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Cinema Clips: I Am Not Your Negro (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2017 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation