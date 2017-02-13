The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Monday, February 13, 2017

Pets and Beasts

Rita Needs a Home

Posted By on Mon, Feb 13, 2017 at 1:00 PM

Hi, I'm Rita!

I'm a shy 1.5-year-old female and I need a home. I was found as a stray and brought into HSSA by a good Samaritan, who micro chipped and vaccinated me! I'm ready to find my forever home and I can't wait, because I am very scared in the shelter.

I get along well with other dogs and love meeting new people! If you're looking to rescue a sweet dog to join your home I might be the perfect fit.

I need a home, but if you aren't looking to adopt you can still help homeless pets like me by donating to HSSA's fund to build a new home!

They are asking people like you to help them raise 3 million dollars! Click here for more information about the new shelter and how you can help today!www.hssaz.org/building

If you want to give me a home give HSSA a call at 520-327-6088 ext. 173 for more information!

Lots of love,
Rita (837954)

