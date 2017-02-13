The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Music | Do This! | Chow | Media | Cinema | Education | Arts and Culture | Fun in General | TV | Sports | more categories»

Monday, February 13, 2017

Arts and Culture / Booze / Community Info / Do This! / Fun in General / Good Deeds / Pets and Beasts

Painting for Pups

Posted By on Mon, Feb 13, 2017 at 10:30 AM

Spend the night of Saturday, Feb. 25 from 6-9 p.m. helping the sweet companions at Pima Animal Care Center find their forever homes and getting crafty at the same time. Win-win.

click image TIPSY PICASSOS
  • Tipsy Picassos
An art class sponsored by Tipsy Picassos will teach you how to paint this "Starry Night Dog" masterpiece for $35. All art supplies are included in that price, and food and drink will be available for purchase at the event. Pima Animal Care Center receives $10 of every purchase.
You can purchase your tickets here: https://www.paypal.me/tipsypicassos/35, and make sure you write you're planning to attend "Starry Night Dog" in the notes.

What could be more fun and rewarding than helping the pups at PACC who are as adorable as the one you'll be painting? Maybe only adopting a new best friend, too.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Jessica Suriano

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Tue | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun
Meditation and Buddhist study

Meditation and Buddhist study @ Sky Island Zen

Tuesdays, Saturdays

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Healthy Eating Made Easier

Lean how to choose, prepare and store pomegranates, lemons, limes, grapefruit, tomatoes and greens for optimal flavor… More

@ Tucson Botanical Gardens Wed., Feb. 15, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. 2150 N. Alvernon Way.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Countries That Embraced Vouchers Made the Wrong School Choice (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Fiamme Pizza Napoletana Restaurant Now Open (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. The Weekly List: 21 Things To Do In Tucson In The Next 10 Days (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Frederick Douglass, an Inspiration (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. The Weekly List: 22 Things To Do in Tucson in the Next 10 Days (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2017 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation