Fiamme Pizza Napoletana Restaurant Now Open

Grab your Valentine's Day heart-shaped pizza for that special someone.

Fiamme Pizza Napoletana isn’t just wheeling their way around Tucson anymore. Scott Volpe, owner, opened a restaurant of his own at 4706 E Sunrise Dr.The restaurant has been open since Feb. 1, and is still getting in the swing of things. The restaurant fits about 25 people right now and they only have one built-in stove.“I do have a couple ideas for the future, I definitely want to expand more,” said Volpe.As a kid, Volpe grew up working in restaurants and said he always embraced the culture in pizza making after learning from his mentors, who have over 30 years of experience.Volpe travelled to Italy, New York and California to learn more about the ingredients and to gain knowledge of how to make a mean slice of pizza.He said his father’s side of the family is from Naples, Italy and that is where he began his training for three months before starting a business.Since he and his staff didn’t have enough money to open a restaurant just yet, they built their own mobile pizza ovens and travelled to farmer’s markets in California. Volpe has been in Tucson for the past three years.Now, along with their grand opening, they have a permanent spot at the Rillito Park Farmer’s Market every Sunday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.Some customer favorites are the margherita and bianca pizzas with their arugula salads.During the Valentine’s day season, they create heart-shaped pizzas for couples upon request and are thinking about making a delivery option but said they are too busy at the moment.Every Monday, the 13 inch margherita pizzas are half off.On top of it all, Volpe competes in pizza aerobic competitions. One is usually in March in Las Vegas and another is an international competition in May in Parma, Italy.What is pizza aerobics, you ask? Well, it is exactly how it sounds. People from around the world compete in who can spin and flip the pizza dough in the best way.“I’ve actually come pretty close to winning before and I’m planning to go again,” Volpe said.If anyone is looking to have a pizza oven in your backyard, Fiamme Pizza Napoletana builds ovens for customers too. How about that?