You, after this weekend.

Over a million fans have attended the Wheelmobile events. Here's what it looks like, can't miss it.

Have you got game show ambitions? If you think you've got what it takes to be onWell, this is your chance because the Wheelmobile is rolling into Tucson and looking for contestants on their next show.The Wheelmobile is the show’s promotional bus that travels from city to city in search of the most, high energy, fun and spunky contestants in America.The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 11 and Sunday, Feb. 12 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater. Gates to AVA will open at 10 a.m.“We usually have about 1,000 to 3,000 people a day. Everyone puts their name in a barrel and we pick from that barrel randomly,” said Rachel Hartz of Wheel of Fortune media.Once people are selected, they will come up on stage and do a speed round that acts as an interview. Hartz said it’s possible for everyone to be selected on stage but if they aren’t and still made the cut, they will be contacted by the Wheel of Fortune department for a separate interview.The majority of contestants who appear on the Wheel of fortune are chosen from these events in their hometowns. Since this began in 1999, the Wheelmobile have driven over 350,000 miles which has visited more than 300 cities.If you or a family member is chosen and want to get the DVR ready, Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights at 6:30 p.m. on KGUN 9.So don’t miss your opportunity to potentially wins thousands of dollars by visiting the Casino del Sol this weekend.