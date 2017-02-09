The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Music | Do This! | Chow | Media | Cinema | Education | Arts and Culture | Fun in General | TV | Sports | more categories»

Thursday, February 9, 2017

Cinema

Cinema Clips: Split

Posted By on Thu, Feb 9, 2017 at 10:13 AM


Writer-director M. Night Shyamalan has finally made his first good movie since Signs (2002) with Split, a down-to-the-basics, creepy thriller propelled by excellent performances from James McAvoy and Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch).

The film reminds us that Shyamalan can be quite the capable director (and writer) when he isn't getting too carried away.

Taylor-Joy plays Casey, a high school outcast who attends a birthday party, and soon thereafter finds herself and two classmates imprisoned by a strange man with multiple personalities (McAvoy). In addition to the angry man that kidnaps them, he's a stately, mannered woman, a 9-year-old child and, well, a few others. One of those other personalities plays a big part in taking the film into other realms beyond psychological thriller.

McAvoy goes nuts with the role, and Shyamalan takes things into supernatural territories in a chilling climax. Taylor-Joy is quickly becoming the new scream queen, McAvoy’s work will surely stand as one of the year’s most fun performances, and Shyamalan finds himself back from the dead. Stay for the credits, which include a nice cameo.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Bob Grimm

Staff Pick

The Dating Scene

Bad Date…Good Story! Enjoy a night of improv comedy lampooning the world of dating. An audience member… More

@ Tucson Improv Movement Fri., Feb. 3, 9-10:15 p.m., Fri., Feb. 10, 9-10:15 p.m. and Fri., Feb. 17, 9-10:15 p.m. 329 E. 7th St

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Rep. Martha McSally, Former Rep. Ron Barber, and Courage (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. In the Flesh: Flight Thirteen (Formerly The Jagg) at Che's Lounge (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Cinema Clips: Gold (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. The Weekly List: 22 Things To Do in Tucson in the Next 10 Days (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. International Clash (Song of the) Day! Billy Sedlmayr on 'The Magnificent Seven' Remix and Seeing The Band in NYC (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2017 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation