Win Tickets to See Max & Iggor Cavalera Return To Roots

If you never had the top of your head blown off by heavily storied Brazilian metal monsters Sepultura then you’ve never had the top of your properly blown off.(Sepultura were the loudest band on earth, we swear it—laid waste to both Slayer and Metallica back in the day).Now, Sepultura originals, irreplaceable singer/guitarist Max Cavalera and his brother, drummer Iggor (AKA Iggor Skullcrusher!), are out touring the big clubs playing that band’s seminal Roots album, start to finish.That ’96 release was, um, a skullcrushing, shouldn’t-work-but-does mix of heady acoustic world music, sociopolitical scream-outs and gnarly down-tuned deathmetal. To this day there’s never been an album quite like it. Get your cranium crushed on Friday, Feb. 10 at the Rock, 136 N. Park Ave. With Immolation, Full of Hell, Apostles of Ale, Evasion, Guerilla Tactics at 5 p.m.Tickets are $24-$27, or you can enter to win below.