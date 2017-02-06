Quick Bites: Drowning in Love—and Wine

click to enlarge Woops! Bakeshop

The theme of this year’s Valentine’s Day is to be intoxicated by both love and fine wine, and some of Tucson’s best establishments have laid out Valentine’s Day menus that will make you want to daydream about more than just that special someone.This small shop in Main Gate Square transports you into an adorable bakery in France, and if you need any more convincing than that, its treats are even better. Help your sweetheart satisfy his or her sweet tooth with a rainbow assortment of macarons, freshly baked croissants, Belgian waffles and other pastries, while being surrounded by a crisp, white interior and fresh flowers.The shop will also be debuting its new Dream Cone this Valentine’s Day, which is an espresso drink served in a chocolate-covered waffle cone or mug. Can you say, “best buzz ever?” You can also pre-order limited edition gift boxes of their macarons starting at $20 with any flavors you desire, although Woops! recommends chocolate, raspberry, rose, red velvet, strawberry and strawberry milkshake as their most romantic flavors.: The “My Little Peach” drink is made with Stoli peach, fresh lemon juice, Simple Syrup, house-made compote, sparkling float and a blackberry garnish for $9.: Start off the feast with your choice of a mushroom flatbread with roasted wild mushrooms, Arizona pecans, baby greens and more for $9 or a vegetarian onion soup for $7.: The main show of the entrees include a 14-ounce grilled New York strip served family style with Brussels sprouts, duchess potatoes and Oscar sauce with jumbo lump crab for $39 or venison osso bucco braised in Riesling with brown butter and sweet potato risotto, pomegranate, squash blossom and pan sauce for $25.: Indulge in red velvet crème brulee for two with Nutella biscotti, chai whip and fresh berries for $12.The fixed cost for the meal is $55 per person not including drinks, tax or tip.Raspberry and Roses: Enjoy a drink of muddled raspberry, Tito’s vodka, elderflower, prosecco and rose petals for $10.Apple Blackberry Smash: Sip on apple vanilla bourbon, muddled blackberry, clover honey and fresh lemon for $12.: Satisfy the munchies from your drinks with one of the following tasty options: roasted sweet potato soup, black truffle and artichoke lasagnette, beef carpaccio, leafy Italian salad, prosciutto bruschetta or arancini.: Load up on either grilled branzino, diver scallops, Bolognese, rosemary chicken, burrata tortelloni or red wine-glazed short rib.: The sweetest part of the menu includes your choice of salted caramel budino, a dark chocolate tart or tiramisu.The fixed cost for the meal is $55 per person not including drinks, tax or tip.: Get your buzz on with nine different tasty drinks, such as sangria or a black and blue mojito. Prices range from $7- $11 a glass. There’s also a variety of wine, beer and champagne on deck.: Start to curb you and your sweetie’s hunger with clam chowder, cold-smoked salmon, farmer’s market salad, pan-fried edamame dumplings, crisp calamari or spinach salad.: Dine on either Chef Kevin Handt’s market fish, steelhead salmon, wood-grilled New York steak, bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin, butternut squash agnolotti, Spanish paella or pan-roasted chicken.: Choose from a key lime tart, cinnamon doughnuts, chocolate decadence or New York cheesecake.Spend your Valentine’s Day in Little Italy with this gourmet pizza joint. You can order from the regular winter menu or choose one of Chef Tyler’s Valentine’s specials. You can also pregame or wash down (or both) your delicious food with one of six holiday cocktails for $9 each. The list includes: the Champagne Cocktail, 2 Heartbeats 1 Fire, a Hopeless Romantic, an Airmail, a Kir Royale and an Unrequited Love.Curb your seafood cravings this Valentine’s Day from 5-11 p.m. at Kingfisher with an expansive spread of an oyster bar, first courses and main entrees. The first courses include your choice of New England clam chowder, charred eggplant, seasonal Mesclun greens, Caesar salad, spinach and Bibb lettuce salad, fattoush with chopped greens, blue crab “Louis” salad, fried calamari, baked oysters Rockefeller or steamed black mussels with Sriracha hot sauce. Dinner courses include pan-seared Arctic Char, macadamia-nut-crusted Hawaiian fish with fried sweet potatoes, grilled sea scallops with Forbidden Rice pilaf, roasted pork tenderloin with potatoes, grilled sea bass, pan-seared and carved duck breast, grilled Scottish salmon with artichoke-swiss chard-parmesan risotto, Bluefin Bouillbaisse or a grilled New York Steak with potatoes.Feast for $55 per person for three courses or $75 for four courses. The first courses include your choice of a greens, watercress, apple and macadamia salad, sherried black bean soup, tartine of duck rillettes or relleno with mushroom and smoked poblano. The second course options include the choice of U of A roast king oyster mushrooms with creamy polenta and Madeira or Sicilian Lifeguard calamari.The main courses include the choices of grilled pork tenderloin with mushroom Marsala, grilled salmon in an Asian setting, Yucatan-plantain-encrusted chicken, steak tampiquena or winter vegetables with creamy polenta, mushroom brood and basil pesto. For dessert, take your pick between a passion panna cotta with almond cookies and pink grapefruit supremes or Ibarra flourless chocolate cake with Kahlua ice cream, chipotle honey and spiced peanut brittle. Vegetarian and gluten-free options are available in the menu.