The Weekly List: 22 Things To Do in Tucson in the Next 10 Days

Your Weekly guide to keeping busy in the Old Pueblo.
Pick of the Week: The Gem Show
International Gem and Jewelry Show Tucson: It's that time of the year again: White tents are popping up all over town and Tucson's tourism season is in full swing. The best treasure hunt ever takes place right here in Tucson with more than 40 gem and mineral shows across the city. Pick one (or 20) shows to stop in at, admire the jewelry, beads and foils and shop for some of the most beautiful rocks you'll ever see! Visit Tucson has the details on the locations, times and any entrance fees for the various shows.
Cinema
Lesbian Looks presents Southwest of Salem: Relive the tumultuous times when four young Latina lesbians became entangled in a modern-day witch-hunt in San Antonia, Texas through this eye-opening documentary. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Free.
The Incredibly Strange Creatures Who Stopped Living and Became Mixed-Up Zombies: Enjoy this monstrously entertaining musical of this 1960s cult classic, complete with all the catchy song-and-dance numbers you could ever want. The Loft Cinema will be showing this as part of Mondo Musicals Month. 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $3 general admission or $2 for members.
Seed: The Untold Story: Watch the Tucson premiere of the breakthrough documentary depicting the people behind the political and agricultural aspects of the food industry throughout the world. Stay after the movie too for a Q & A with Belle Starr and Bill McDorman of the Rocky Mountain Seed Alliance. 2-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5. The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $8 or $6 for Loft members.
1 Year Anniversary at Casa Film Bar: Knock back one or two limited, aged bottled beers while watching classics like Edge of Tomorrow and Groundhog Day. If the munchies hit you, you can grab a hot dog from a You Sly Dog's food truck from 5-9 p.m. too. 5-11 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. 2905 E. Speedway Blvd. Beer, wine and coffee prices vary.
First Friday Shorts: If you haven't been yet, it's time. On the first Friday of each month at Red Meat’s Max Cannon (yes, that cartoonist you love to send us letters about) hosts the biggest, baddest short film contest in town. Bring your short film (before the show starts, plz) and they’ll play the first 15. Every film plays for at least 3 minutes, but after that the audience can call for respite. Or just don't bring your own art and just come to judge other people's. Whatever suits your fancy. Just remember: The monthly grand prize is $200, and the yearly grand prize is $1,000—that's a lot cash you could be spending at the Gem Show. 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $6.
Community
Civil Rights and Immigration Law Under the Trump Administration: The tides are changing with our new president – and fast. Have concerns about new policies? Want to be more educated on Trump's decisions so far? Come listen and participate in this open forum with four lawyers who are experts in these topics at the Muslim Community Center of Tucson. 10 a.m.-noon. Saturday, Feb. 4. 5100 N. Kevy Pl. Free.
Savor Food and Wine Festival: Are you a foodie? Just want an excuse to eat amazing food and get a casual buzz? Go to this event; the ticket price includes drinks and menu samplings from over 75 local wineries, breweries and restaurants. The menu offerings are catered to highlight the diversity of Southwest food. Bonus: you'll be surrounded by the grounds of a beautiful garden. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way. $65 per person.
Wine and Garden: Succulent Terrarium Garden: Be surrounded by beauties of the desert while learning how to plant and grow succulents and other garden varieties. With a glass of wine in your hand too, how much more relaxation could you ask for? 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8. Green Things, 3384 E. River Rd. $5.
Arts and Culture
The Gift Of The Infinite: Workshop & Meditation with don Jose Ruiz: We could all use a little more self-love, which is exactly what don Jose Ruiz and don Miguel Ruiz, co-author and author of New York Times bestselling books, want to teach you in a workshop and meditation. Kiss those toxic relationships and bad habits goodbye! 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. 35 E. Toole Ave. $35 with early registration or $45 at the door.
Ballet Tucson Winter Concert 'Love Songs and Other Dances': Treat your valentine to this concert featuring big band swing tunes, romantic duets, and famous opera numbers. 2/3: 7:30 p.m., 2/4: 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., 2/5: 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3- Sunday, Feb. 5. Stevie Eller Dance Studio, 1737 E. University Blvd. General Admission: $45, Seniors/Military/Students: $40.
Frida's Roots: Frida Kahlo as Subject and Object in Contemporary Art: Edward J. Sullivan, an art history professor from New York University, will be giving a lecture at the Pima Community College district office on the influences of popular culture in the iconic Frida Kahlo's work. 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. 4905 E. Broadway Blvd. Free.
2017 Arizona Chinese New Year Festival: Ring in the Year of the Rooster while watching performances from over 200 Chinese folk singers, dancers, instrumentalists and martial artists. 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. Price TBD.
Sonoran Glass School
Flame Off: Come watch 18 of the world’s hottest glass artists battle it out in this 16th annual glassblowing contest. Glass makers will participate in one of two 90-minute competitions to create glass art that sticks to this year’s theme: “The Textures and Sparkle of Tucson’s Gem Show.” See anything that strikes your fancy? You can bid on pieces during the competition, at the Sonoran Glass Art Show tent or Flame Off’s Facebook page starting Saturday, Feb. 4. Each finished product will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting the Sonoran Glass School. Also be sure to browse through The Sonoran Glass Art Show showcase during the event. Peruvian fare, bratwursts and burritos among the options for purchase from several food trucks. Those 21+ can also buy wine and local craft beers. VIP tickets include a VIP lanyard, preferred seating, two drink tickets and access to Sonoran Glass School’s VIP lounge. Order tickets at www.sonoranglass.org/flameofftickets or at the door. 7 p.m.- 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. 633 W. 18th St. General admission: $20, VIP: $50.
Reed Karaim Book Reading: Listen to Reed Karaim read his book, The Winter in Anna, at Antigone Books. The book has been described as “haunting” and “emotionally-generous” as it follows the narrative of a young journalist as he begins to learn a coworker’s dark secrets. It sounds like one of those books that can bring goose bumps to your skin. You don’t want to miss it! 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. 411 N. 4th Ave. Free.
Music
Ynot: What a bill! A roundup of some of the 520’s best, brightest rappers, and more, headed by battle-rap champ and budding clothing mogul Ynot. Known to his mom as Anthony Ardrey, this kid Ynot has that look in his eye when he spits that says there’s nothing else in the world that matters but that very moment—he forever hits from his gut and from his heart. His freestyles are crazily dead-on, especially when he drops in scathing anti-Trump screeds. He masterfully blends old-school underground battlers like Esham with fluid jazzy-speak of somebody like Madlib. But his fresh flow is refashioned for the young and the restless, and the pissed off. He’s toured the country, has pockets of followers on the coasts and flyover states, and he has gone lengths to help place the Old Pueblo on the national rap map, however unlikely that may seem to some folks. Real deal flash, man. With Cash Lansky, Marley B, Tommy Will, Jae Tilt, and EZ Goin. On Friday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. Club Congress, 311 E. Congress. $10. 21+.
Cash’d Out: Full discloser: We’ve never seen Cash’d Out. But a few of our trusted (um, non-stoner) pals have, and they tell us that this San Diego-based Johnny Cash tribute is as the close to “the real shit as you can get.” Yeah, that’s saying a lot considering that nearly every musical tribute act we’ve ever seen—from hairball Jovi tributes to straight-to-hell Clash homages—are but gushy sycophants taking idolatry to growth-stunting extremes. Besides, both The Clash and Johnny Cash are sacred, so why on God’s green earth fuck with them? Having said that, and understanding just how the Man in Black single-handedly altered the course of rock ’n’ roll, folk, country and even soul music, we here at TW HQ are looking forward to seeing Cash’d Out. We want to trip through Cash’s scrappy, speed-addled Sun Records run, dig his “Bitter Tears” era of Native America activism, be caressed by his barrel-rumble vocal tones on gospel zingers like “Peace In The Valley,” etc. In short, we want Trump out of our heads and can think of no better way this week than through a worthy replica of the troubled saint Cash. Saturday, Feb. 4 at 191 Toole. 8 p.m. $12-$15. 21+.
Zeppelin USA: Two big tribute acts hit major venues in the Moldy Pueblo this week, so let’s not underestimate the ticket-selling power of mixing musical theater with the backward gaze. And anyone old enough to remember old cocaine rock bars in Tucson back in the late-’70s and early ’80s will recall you couldn’t fling a pair of flared satin hip-huggers without hitting a goofy Zep cover band mangling “D’yer Mak’er.” A couple of us here at TW were in our early teens then so we sorta remember those days and that’s how we know how difficult it is to tackle Zep with any necessary subtly and grace. That’s what makes Zeppelin USA miraculous. They forego the posturing—Plant’s patented poodle shag/Christ pose and Page’s spine curvature/glam boots are nowhere to be seen—but absolutely nail the sonics, managing to capture some of the soul and feel of the real Zep. It’s uncanny (even if they do look more a Free tribute band). Close your eyes and the folky acoustics of “That’s The Way” will send you straight to Bron-Y-Aur, and the sex-riff chords of “Living Loving Maid” will get you right in the skirt. Page, Plant, Bonham and Jones haven’t sounded like this since ’79. Saturday, Feb. 4 at The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress. 7 p.m. $24-$28. All ages.
Max & Iggor Cavalera Return To Roots: If you never had the top of your head blown off by heavily storied Brazilian metal monsters Sepultura then you’ve never had the top of your properly blown off. (Sepultura were the loudest band on earth, we swear it—layed waste to both Slayer and Metallica back in the day). Now, Sepultura originals, irreplaceable singer/guitarist Max Cavalera and his brother, drummer Iggor (AKA Iggor Skullcrusher!), are out touring the big clubs playing that band’s seminal Roots album, start to finish. That ’96 release was, um, a skullcrushing, shouldn’t-work-but-does mix of heady acoustic world music, sociopolitical scream-outs and gnarly down-tuned deathmetal. To this day there’s never been an album quite like it. Get your cranium crushed on Friday, Feb. 10 at the Rock, 136 N. Park Ave. With Immolation, Full of Hell, Apostles of Ale, Evasion, Guerilla Tactics. 5 p.m. $24-$27.
Drab Majesty: This guy called Deb DeMure, who is Drab Majesty, looks fetchingly like what would result if you crossed a young Alice Cooper with a Warhol Factory girl and dressed him/her in Marc Jacobs’ glam-goth line introduced into couture last fall. So, yeah, any observer would expect a certain self-seriousness about Drab’s brand of gray-day, synth-and-programmed-drums pop. But it’s much smarter and hookier and challenging than one might expect. Any fan of Peter Murphy or Cocteau Twins or even Joy Division would love Drab’s latest, the just-released The Demonstration—recorded by somber-sonic guru Josh Eustis (NIN, Telefon Tel Aviv)—it rises and falls on all the reference points used by great downer-poppers of yore, without sounding all retro. Sure, DeMure calls his comely din “tragic wave,” but we’d prefer to call it “cool metro,” to borrow a phrase from old David Jo. With I Am Drugs and Rough Night on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at The Flycatcher, 340 E. 6th St. 9 p.m. 21+. Free.
Authority Zero: Hard to believe this Arizona punk-pop-ska combo has been together for more than two decades, because that’s no mean feat. For one thing, it’s really hard for punk dudes to hang together that long—just having to, for example, smell the bass player’s feet everywhere wears on groups. But the band has killed it, almost quietly, both stateside and internationally, beginning in the early aughts. Their relationship with Atlantic Records yielded lots of fruit including our fave, 2004’s massive, diverse (by punk standards) and punchy Andiamo. The suckerpunch anthems and singsong metalist refrains just get under your skin. It’s the sound angry suburbia, which never seems to tire, and their signature tune, “Revolution,” is perfectly relevant right now with that horrible creep in office. The band’s AZ following has remained steadfast too, because good songs can do that for bands. With Endless Pursuit, Desert Fish, and Mouse Powell on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Rock, 136 N. Park Ave. $16-$18. 7 p.m. All ages.
UA Presents: Bettye LaVette: Ever heard of Bettye LaVette? Not many have. The Grammy-nominated vocalist was part of the 1960s Detroit music scene but never quite achieved the stardom of her era’s fellow singers. Those actually familiar with LaVette have dubbed her “The Godmother of Soul. LaVette will put her powerful, unique voice on display when she takes the stage at the Fox Theatre. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8. 17 W. Congress St. $15-$50.