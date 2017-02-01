Casa Video Top 10

When going to school or working full time (or both at the same time—why did I decide to do both?), time can go by painfully quickly. Like, how is it February all ready? What do you mean it's 75 degrees outside? How is The Girl on the Train out on DVD already—didn't it open in theaters just last week?
Skip the previews (and the line for popcorn), and curl up at home for maximum relaxation time. These are this week's Top 10 movies for you to enjoy from the comfort of your own home, courtesy of Casa Video: