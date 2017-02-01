The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Cinema

Casa Video Top 10

Posted By on Wed, Feb 1, 2017 at 3:28 PM

When going to school or working full time (or both at the same time—why did I decide to do both?), time can go by painfully quickly. Like, how is it February all ready? What do you mean it's 75 degrees outside? How is The Girl on the Train out on DVD already—didn't it open in theaters just last week?

Skip the previews (and the line for popcorn), and curl up at home for maximum relaxation time. These are this week's Top 10 movies for you to enjoy from the comfort of your own home, courtesy of Casa Video:

The Accountant

The Girl on the Train

Sully

Inferno

Keeping Up with the Joneses

The Magnificent Seven

Snowden

Deepwater Horizon

Mis Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

Suicide Squad

