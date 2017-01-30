The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Music | Do This! | Chow | Media | Cinema | Education | Arts and Culture | Fun in General | TV | Sports | more categories»

  |  

Monday, January 30, 2017

Do This! / Fun in General / Media / Shopping / Style/Fashion

Redbubble Is Your New Best Friend

Posted By on Mon, Jan 30, 2017 at 10:25 AM

A phone case with an intergalactic kitten. A coffee mug with enough turquoise cactuses that it practically screams "Tucson." Laptop case stickers with quotes from your favorite sitcom or Netflix binge. Even products with the campaign logos of whatever political statement you want to make. It's all on Redbubble, and once you peruse their site, you'll be convinced it just "gets" you.

click image FORUM ON THEBUMP.COM
  • Forum on thebump.com

Redbubble is an online marketplace that sells art designs from more than 400,000 independent artists. This artwork can be placed on your pick of clothing, phone cases, stickers, wall art, home decoration, stationery and bags for a relatively low price. With as many options as you have for artists, it is near impossible to not leave the site with items emptied from your shopping cart and on their way to your home.

My last order from Redbubble consisted of 10 laptop case stickers that encompass the essence of my personality and interests perfectly, and the entire order was only $15.66. The best part of the order, being so incredibly busy as many of us are, was that it took me approximately 20 minutes maximum to find all these unique designs and consequently fall in love with them. They were delivered in both a protective and aesthetically-pleasing envelope.

click image My laptop case with nine of the 10 new Redbubble stickers. All of the stickers are from this creative company except for the "This is Tucson" cactus and the large "Love, Cherish, Protect" Mount Lemmon sticker on the right. - JESSICA SURIANO
  • Jessica Suriano
  • My laptop case with nine of the 10 new Redbubble stickers. All of the stickers are from this creative company except for the "This is Tucson" cactus and the large "Love, Cherish, Protect" Mount Lemmon sticker on the right.

I can personally vouch for these stickers' high quality, too. My laptop has now ventured to school, home, work and a friend's apartment for about a week now with these new bad boys and I have noticed they seem to be scratch-resistant and won't be peeling any time soon.

Personalize that phone case, laptop case, reusable water bottle or anything else your heart desires with this company. I'll definitely be a returning customer.


Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Jessica Suriano

Staff Pick

Savor Food and Wine Festival

Indulge in the flavors of Southern Arizona’s culinary arts at the 4th Annual Southern Arizona Food and… More

@ Tucson Botanical Gardens Sat., Feb. 4, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 2150 N. Alvernon Way.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Scented Leaf Tea House and Lounge Moves Downtown (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Arizona's Theatre Company's Powerful 'La Esquinita' Lifts on Empathy and Tragedy (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Ducey Bullshit Reveals His Education Budget Agenda (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Cinema Clips: The Comedian (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Introducing Priscilla & Ella (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2017 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation