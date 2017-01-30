Redbubble Is Your New Best Friend

A phone case with an intergalactic kitten. A coffee mug with enough turquoise cactuses that it practically screams "Tucson." Laptop case stickers with quotes from your favorite sitcom or Netflix binge. Even products with the campaign logos of whatever political statement you want to make. It's all on Redbubble, and once you peruse their site
, you'll be convinced it just "gets" you.
Redbubble is an online marketplace that sells art designs from more than 400,000 independent artists. This artwork can be placed on your pick of clothing, phone cases, stickers, wall art, home decoration, stationery and bags for a relatively low price. With as many options as you have for artists, it is near impossible to not leave the site with items emptied from your shopping cart and on their way to your home.
My last order from Redbubble consisted of 10 laptop case stickers that encompass the essence of my personality and interests perfectly, and the entire order was only $15.66. The best part of the order, being so incredibly busy as many of us are, was that it took me approximately 20 minutes maximum to find all these unique designs and consequently fall in love with them. They were delivered in both a protective and aesthetically-pleasing envelope.
Jessica Suriano
My laptop case with nine of the 10 new Redbubble stickers. All of the stickers are from this creative company except for the "This is Tucson" cactus and the large "Love, Cherish, Protect" Mount Lemmon sticker on the right.
I can personally vouch for these stickers' high quality, too. My laptop has now ventured to school, home, work and a friend's apartment for about a week now with these new bad boys and I have noticed they seem to be scratch-resistant and won't be peeling any time
soon.
Personalize that phone case, laptop case, reusable water bottle or anything else your heart desires with this company. I'll definitely be a returning customer.