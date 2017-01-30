Poe Needs a Home

click to enlarge
Hi, remember me? I'm Poe!
I'm a pretty 1 year old girl and I need a home! I'm the kind of dog that loooooooves squeaky toys and play time.
I'm looking for a home where I can get ample exercise and play time and would do great in a home with another dog. Don't forget that you can bring your current pet over to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus to do a doggy meet and greet!
I need a home, but if you aren't looking to adopt you can still help homeless pets like me by donating to HSSA's fund to build a new home!
They are asking people like you to help them raise 3 million dollars!
Click here
for more information about the new shelter and how you can help today!
If you want to give me a home give HSSA a call at 327-6088 ext. 173 for more information!
Lots of love,
Poe (835059)