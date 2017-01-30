The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Music | Do This! | Chow | Media | Cinema | Education | Arts and Culture | Fun in General | TV | Sports | more categories»

Monday, January 30, 2017

Cinema

Cinema Clips: The Comedian

Posted By on Mon, Jan 30, 2017 at 11:15 AM


Robert De Niro delivers a good performance in a film that doesn’t match his prowess from director Taylor Hackford.

De Niro plays Jackie Burke, an aging stand up comedian dealing with a TV sitcom past he isn’t all too proud of. Straight up, De Niro does a nice job playing a Don Rickles-type, old school standup. He’s not entirely hilarious, but he’s convincing in his stand up sequences. He’s also good when Jackie is off stage being an ornery bastard.

Where the film lets him down is in its handling of modern day things like viral videos and reality TV. Hackford’s take on modern media is woefully out of touch, and De Niro finds himself stranded in some rather ridiculous, tone deaf scenes. Leslie Mann is her usual great self as a younger woman Jackie winds up trying to romance; the two actually make for a convincing almost-but-not-quite couple. Harvey Keitel is a little overbearing as Mann’s dad, but Danny DeVito scores as Jackie’s bemused brother; it’s the best work he’s done on the big screen in many years.

For everything that works in this movie, there are two things that don’t, so De Niro’s solid work is ultimately wasted. There are lots of cameos from standups like Richard Belzer, Hannibal Buress, Brett Butler and Jimmie Walker. Yes…Jimmie Walker is still alive.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Bob Grimm

Staff Pick

Butterfly Magic

Butterfly Magic is a fully immersive experience that surrounds you with rare butterflies, tropical plants and orchids… More

@ Tucson Botanical Gardens Oct. 1-May 31, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. 2150 N. Alvernon Way.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Reality Check: Some K-12 and University Funding Numbers (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. The Weekly List: 18 Things To Do In Tucson In The Next 10 Days (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Redbubble Is Your New Best Friend (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Cinema Clips: Silence (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Introducing Priscilla & Ella (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2017 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation