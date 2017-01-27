January 27, 2017 News & Opinion » The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

In The Flesh: The Cloud Walls and Charlie Stout at Tap & Bottle, Thursday, Jan. 26 

By
click to enlarge The Cloud Walls at Tap & Bottle on Thursday, Jan. 26 (from left) Joe Novelli, Chris Kallini, and Geoffrey Hidalgo. - XAVIER OMAR OTERO
  • Xavier Omar Otero
  • The Cloud Walls at Tap & Bottle on Thursday, Jan. 26 (from left) Joe Novelli, Chris Kallini, and Geoffrey Hidalgo.

The Cloud Walls—Joe Novelli (Orkesta Mendoza, Nive and the Deer Children) on lap steel and guitar, Geoffrey Hidalgo (XIXA) on bass and filling in on drums, in Gabriel Sullivan’s absence, the venerable Chris Kallini—played two inspired, at times beautiful at others mind-blowingly raucous, sets to a near full house.   

click to enlarge Joe Novelli at Tap & Bottle on Thursday, Jan. 26. - XAVIER OMAR OTERO
  • Xavier Omar Otero
  • Joe Novelli at Tap & Bottle on Thursday, Jan. 26.
The sound was a genre-jumping hybrid of fuzzed-out soul, noir-folk, dirty-country and punk-blues with Novelli’s guitar and lap steel leading the melodic surge. It formed a lush (and welcome) musical backdrop to a cold, wintery night. In the first set, Novelli went solo, deftly fingerpicking “Magdalene,” a beautiful lament to love gone awry. Then, like a runaway train about to derail, it became a face-melting rocker to close out the second set, as Novelli leaned back, sliding and slashing away at his distortion-saturated lap steel guitar while Hidalgo and Kallini fell into a tightly powered, yet finessed, lockstep—the kind that’d make John Paul Jones and John Bonham shiver. The show was such that it had us looking forward to the bands' first full-length, which is due later in 2017.)  

Opening the evening, backed by The Cloud Walls, was resident West Texan singer-songwriter/guitarist Charlie Stout—in town for a recording project—whose experience as a photographer and filmmaker obviously informs his music. His songs were filled with imagery from the American Southwest and keen storytelling.

click to enlarge Charlie Stout (right) with The Cloud Walls. - XAVIER OMAR OTERO
  • Xavier Omar Otero
  • Charlie Stout (right) with The Cloud Walls.

More The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch »

Tags:

More by Xavier Omar Otero

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

The Range

Our Last Day in D.C.

Our Last Day in D.C.

By Priscilla & Ella Jan 26, 2017  6:00 pm

Big City Mayors, Governors Make a Statement

Big City Mayors, Governors Make a Statement

By David Safier Jan 26, 2017  12:33 pm

7 Ways to Have a Better Day

7 Ways to Have a Better Day

By Jessica Suriano Jan 26, 2017  9:00 am

More »

Latest in The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Most Commented On

Facebook Activity

Tucson Weekly

© 2017 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation