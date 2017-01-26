Win Tickets to see Atrophy at The Rock

Quick Atrophy backstory: These metal doomsdayers rose out of Tucson in the mid to late ’80s and their brand of mind-altering thrash was wholly ignored in the local press. Well, screw the press because like any music that truly matters, the kids understood it.Atrophy’s blend of fist-jacking melodies, hardcore dirge, and speedy Judas Priest-ish riffs was too well wrought and too well executed for kids to ignore. The virulent quintet was soon blowing roofs off packed venues, pissing off parents and popping eardrums. Rock ’n’ roll! They signed with the prestigious Roadrunner Records and issued a pair of killer albums (for the uninitiated, we suggest you pick up 1990’sfirst), toured Europe (once with bruising Phoenix thrashers Sacred Reich) and earned a cult-sized European following.Then, like any spirited act worth its weight in skunkweed and Carlsberg Lager, they split up, and way too soon. Of course the split didn’t last because everyone knows that great rock outfits are bros for life. So Atrophy is back and louder than fuck, and have a new album due any day now.Those kid-fans may have gotten older but they’re still obsessed. See why and at this rare hometown show (which will sellout) with The Sindicate, Eyes Go Black, Khaos Rule, and Flying Donky Punch. Friday, Jan. 27 at The Rock, 136 N. Park Ave. 6 p.m. $15. 21+.We're giving away a pair of tickets to the show. Enter here, and we'll be in touch at noon the day of the show: