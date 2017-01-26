The Weekly List: 18 Things To Do In Tucson In The Next 10 Days

Your Weekly
guide to saying busy in the Old Pueblo.
Weekly Pick: Rethinking Reality
Rethinking Reality
: The UA College of Science’s Spring Lecture Series will explore the strange world of physics this year with the theme of “Rethinking Reality.” The first of five lectures features UA physics prof Keith R. Dienes, who will lay the groundwork for the series with “Rethinking the Rules of Reality.” Get ready to blow your mind with a talk that will take you from the basic building blocks of our world all the way to “weirdness at the extremes” and the latest theories of a new “dark sector” populated by modern ghosts. The talk is 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at UA Centennial Hall. Free, but get there early—Tucsonans like to expand their consciousness, so seats fill up fast for these science lectures. For more info, call 621-4090.
Cinema
The All Nite Scream O' Rama
: If you love the goosebumps, cold sweats and yelps of terror scary movies incite, the Loft Cinema is the place to be. The theater will be showing 12 hours of horror, encompassing seven of the most hair-raising films ever made. The movie list includes: The Shining, the Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Fright Night, Green Room, Trick 'r Treat, Return of the Living Dead and Cat in the Brain. Tasty food and drinks will be ghoulishly themed. Enter ... if you dare. 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Jan. 28- Jan. 29. The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $13 for members or in advance online or $15 at the door.
Aladdin and Other Tales
: Grab the kids and enjoy some classic fairytales told to the music of Prokofiev, Ravel, Humperdinck and Nielsen played by the Tucson Symphony Orchestra. 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Tucson Convention Center. 260 S. Church Ave. $12 for children under 18 and $18 for adults.
Movie Poster Sale
: Want Voldemort staring down at you while you sleep, or The Rock watching over your workouts? Basically we're asking what's your favorite movie of all time and do you have a poster of it? There will be more than 1,300 movie posters for sale featuring over 750 different film titles today. The remaining posters left after the sale will be donated to a local arts program. 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 28. The Loft Cinema. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Posters will be $5 each.
Celebrate the Life of David Bowie
: Come witness David Bowie in two of his finest forms, as Jareth the Goblin King and the iconic Ziggy Stardust. Taking place a little over one year after his death, this night celebrates Bowie’s many public personas. First on the lineup is Bowie’s family-favorite film Labyrinth. After that, bar-goers can enjoy a film documenting one of Bowie’s most famous concerts, Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars. We’re almost certain you’ll leave with the lyrics to “Magic Dance” or “Suffragette City” stuck in your head. 7 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Casa Video and Casa Film Bar. 2905 E. Speedway Blvd. Free (but bring money for drinks and bar snacks).
Gilmore Girls Trivia
: Oy with the poodles already! Put your pre-reboot Stars Hallow binge watching knowledge to good use. Come by and show everyone how well you know the show while munching on Fresco Pizza! There will be prizers, but we don't know what they are. So, go anyways and if the prizes aren't up to snuff, try to take home a wookie as a consolation prize. 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31. Casa Video and Casa Film Bar. 2905 E. Speedway Blvd. Free.
Arts and Culture
Frida al Fresco Friday
: Experience Frida Kahlo's Mexico City right here in Tucson at the Tucson Botanical Gardens. Celebrate the Mexican and feminist icon's art exhibit, Frida Kahlo: Art, Garden, Life, while listening to live music representative of her vibrant culture. You can even get your very own flower crown and binge on food and drinks inspired by Frida's own family recipes. 5-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way. $13 adults, $12 for students, seniors and military, $7.50 for kids ages 4-17, kids 3 or younger and Garden members are free.
Family Day at UA Poetry Center
: Want to help your kids perfect their prose and poetry? Take them to this event geared toward kids 13 years old or younger. Parents and guardians are welcome to attend. Age appropriate, hour-long creative writing workshops and sing-a-longs begin at 10 a.m. Healthy snacks and coffee are offered during the breakfast concert featuring a local musician or band. Children can play games, complete interactive activities and use typewriters in a stimulating and innovative environment. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. UA Poetry Center. 1508 E. Helen St. Free.
Conversation with Piper Kerman, author of Orange is the New Black
: Substance abuse, mental illness and prison cliques are all fair game to be addressed by Piper Kerman, the woman who shared her devastating and sometimes hilarious story of a year in prison. Hear her dive into her personal experiences and commentate on the criminal justice system at the Fox Theatre. Mayor Rothschild will host her presentation. 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1. Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. $25 for her presentation and the Q&A session or $100 for the presentation, Q&A, private reception with Piper and a copy of the book. Tickets available at casadelosninos.org.
Fun in General
At the Hop
: A Salute to the Days of Doo Wop: Get ready to be transported to a simpler time with this concert covering hits from the late 1950s and early ’60s. Renditions of doo wop classics like “Blue Moon” will be performed. 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30. The Gaslight Theatre. 7010 E. Broadway Blvd. $25 for adults, $13 for kids. Student, military and senior discounts available.
4th on 44th Block Party
: Live music, food trucks, alcohol and coffee—what more could you ask for in a block party? Three Wells Distilling Company and Ten Fifty-Five Brewing teamed up to bring Tucson the ultimate opportunity to support the Tucson Police Officer's Association and break out your most embarrassing dance moves while doing so. A portion of the proceeds will go to the TPOA, and donations are also welcome. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. In between the Three Wells Distilling Company and Ten Fifty-Five buildings. 3790 E. 44th St. Drink tickets are $6.
Pop Up Boutique!
: Enjoy a shopping experience set at a salon in Tucson. Food and drink will be available while you shop at some of Tucson's favorite local businesses including Button Bazaar, Thirty-One, Dove Chocolate, Lula Roe, Make Up Eraser and Pampered Chef. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. Âme Salon. 6612 E. Tanque Verde Road. Bring money to shop.
Wildcats to the Rescue Fun 5K
: Calling participants of all powers and abilities: It’s time to whip out last Halloween’s Superman (or Catwoman) costume for a great cause. The University of Arizona is hosting this 5K to benefit the Diamond Children’s Child Life Team. If you don’t possess The Flash’s super speed, fear not! This superhero-themed event is open to all ages and skill levels. The first 250 entrants to check in receive a free T-shirt. Water and snacks will be provided and accessories such as masks will be available for purchase. Raffle prizes include local restaurant gift cards and an autographed UA basketball. Tights and capes not required, but highly encouraged! 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Old Main at University of Arizona. 1200 E. University Blvd. Free, but a $10 (or higher) donation is recommended.
Music
Atrophy
: Quick Atrophy backstory: These metal doomsdayers rose out of Tucson in the mid to late ’80s and their brand of mind-altering thrash was wholly ignored in the local press. Well, screw the press because like any music that truly matters, the kids understood it. Atrophy’s blend of fist-jacking melodies, hardcore dirge, and speedy Judas Priest-ish riffs was too well wrought and too well executed for kids to ignore. The virulent quintet was soon blowing roofs off packed venues, pissing off parents and popping eardrums. Rock ’n’ roll! They signed with the prestigious Roadrunner Records and issued a pair of killer albums (for the uninitiated, we suggest you pick up 1990’s Violent by Nature first), toured Europe (once with bruising Phoenix thrashers Sacred Reich) and earned a cult-sized European following. Then, like any spirited act worth its weight in skunkweed and Carlsberg Lager, they split up, and way too soon. Of course the split didn’t last because everyone knows that great rock outfits are bros for life. So Atrophy is back and louder than fuck, and have a new album due any day now. Those kid-fans may have gotten older but they’re still obsessed. See why and at this rare hometown show, which will sellout. With The Sindicate, Eyes Go Black, Khaos Rule, and Flying Donky Punch. Friday, Jan. 27 at The Rock, 136 N. Park Ave. 6 p.m. $15. 21+.
The Rikk Agnew Band
: Rikk Agnew has been an absolute force in rock ’n’ roll music, an unsung hero and important contributor to California punk rock and all that it has spawned. His CV is sick: By ’79 he was a kid guitar-slinger in Social Distortion before aligning with the trailblazing Adolescents. Then he was in Christian Death in their key period, before issuing solo albums, including the tell-all Emotional Vomit. Lately he’s produced bands, toured on and off with Christian Death and The Adolescents as well as the loved Wrong Beach, and others. He also got clean and sober. This is a super rare chance to see The Rikk Agnew Band in the flesh and in the Old Pueblo. He promises to bring an “amazing mix of goth, death rock, metal and classic rokk!” We’ll stay sober in his honor and hoist a non-alcohol beer at the stage. With The Mission Creeps and Psygoat on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Sky Bar, 536 N. 4th Ave. 9 p.m. 21+.
Waveclash V2
: You all may know the effervescent Spyder Rhodes from his on-air days at KFMA-FM back in the late ’90s, or as the forward-thinking mixologist who helmed the country’s first ’80s night (“Deja Vu” Thursdays at Club Congress, beginning ’93). Yes, the man called Spyder has been a programmer and master musicologist for more than 30 years—both here and up the west coast, and he’s been called a “guru of electronic music, Brit-pop, indie, alternative dance, ’80s underground dance music,” whose skills have been cited by MTV, URB Magazine and Playboy. Who are we to argue? Lots of us grew up on music spun by that dude. Now Rhodes is back on the decks for WaveClash, a bi-weekly dancefloor raveup he calls “a new wave resurrection, hybrid fusion of your analog past and your digital future. Spyder say’s he’ll be spinning all your fave ’80s new wave and dark wave, merged with the best of millennial synthpop, indie "now wave," and electro, "from MGMT to Ministry ... from The Presets to P.I.L., Chvrches to the Cure … from The Faint to A Flock of Seagulls, etc.” And Tucson’s best sound system will kick out the Spydie jams, beginning at 8 p.m. At TheEvent, 6350 E. Tanque Verde. 21+ $5 before 9 p.m., $7 after p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Couples $10.
Headlock
: This gnarly hip-hop duo is actually one part street art (see The Rap Van), one part heavy rap, one part guts, and one part psych punk. Their zero-monotony shows, bloated fuzzy beats and strangely intellectual musical blasts challenge the senses. Freaky visions and potent personal and political protestations fill muscular rhymes—when they rap “Doin’ what I wanna is the only one attraction,” they’re actually mocking the idea of narcissistic entitlement, and they could be taking either themselves or Donald Trump to task. They are cool as shit—sweaty, loud and snotty. The show celebrates the one-year anniversary of Old Pueblo fanzine and label Hocus Bogus. With Acorn Bcorn, Jivin’ Scientists, Lasso, and Otherly Love on Saturday, Jan. 28. 191 Toole, 191 Toole Ave. 7 p.m. $5. All ages.
MRCH
: U.K.’s mighty Guardian picked this Phoenix electronic-pop duo as its “band of the week” and CMJ says they’re a band to watch. And you may have heard their glam-tinged “Highway Drivin’” on Showtime’s great Shameless or on ABC’s Guilt. (The tune sounds like an electronic Suzi Quatro with prettier vocals!) There you go—MRCH (pronounced March) are soon to be International Bright Young Things. But that’s not to say they aren’t deserving. In fact, their airy-yet-hook-rich single “Spin” is downright lovely, equal parts buoyant and melancholic, and singer/guitarist Mickey Pangburn’s breathy vocals and melodies suggest Chvrches, Cocteau Twins and even The Sundays. Their self-released debut EP I Love You, But You Don’t Know What You’re Talking About, dropped in mid-2016 and it made an impression too; their shows are beginning to fill up with new fans. So see them while you still can in a smallish venue. With underrated Tucson indie poppers Amadee, and Tyler Aken. Friday, Jan. 27 at Club Congress, 311 E. Congress. 8 p.m. Free. All ages.