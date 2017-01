During chilly days like this, there is a phenomenon at my house we like to call "Winter Time Cats." When the outside temperatures dip below 65 degrees, our antisocial little fuzzballs forego their usual scampering to climb onto our laps (and chests, heads and shoulders) for warmth and cuddles. It is the damn best.Don't have a cat? Go one . Don't have anything to watch while you cuddle? Here's your weekly look at the most popular rentals from Casa Video:The Accountant The Girl on the TrainDeepwater HorizonThe Magnificent SevenSullyMiss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar ChildrenSnowdenKeeping Up with the JonesesSuicide SquadJason Bourne