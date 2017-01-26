Big City Mayors, Governors Make a Statement

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Music | Do This! | Chow | Media | Cinema | Education | Arts and Culture | Fun in General | TV | Sports | more categories»
A somewhat obscure legal precedent in federal court could help . . . sanctuary cities fight back.
According to the anti-commandeering doctrine, it’s unconstitutional for the federal government to impose “targeted, affirmative, coercive duties” upon state or local government officials. And if Trump follows through on his pledge, sanctuary cities could use it to take on—and perhaps beat—the administration in federal court.
As an attorney in California—one of four sanctuary states—recently pointed out, the doctrine explicitly outlaws the type of retributive threat Trump has floated. Even if the Republican-controlled Congress passed a bill to follow through on the pledge, it could be seen as an infringement on states’ rights.
“The federal government cannot use its taxing and spending powers to coerce states and local governments to enact, administer, or enforce federal law,” Harvard Law School professor Phil Torrey [said].
