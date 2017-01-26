The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Music | Do This! | Chow | Media | Cinema | Education | Arts and Culture | Fun in General | TV | Sports | more categories»

  |  

Thursday, January 26, 2017

Fun in General

7 Ways to Have a Better Day

Posted By on Thu, Jan 26, 2017 at 9:00 AM

Marches, "alternative facts" and avalanches, oh my! This year has been quite the roller coaster so far, and it's only been about three weeks. If the commotion of this unpredictable world is making you feel overwhelmed or stressed, here's a list of seven random acts of kindness you could do today and one day for the rest of a week to make someone else a little less stressed. Chances are, you'll feel a little happier too.

click image DAVID A. STINNETT ON VOMZI.COM
  • David A. Stinnett on Vomzi.com

1. Pay for the person behind you in a drive-thru. It may be a cliche, but it's probably one for a reason. So pay it forward. Maybe that person will too, and then everyone in that Starbucks drive-thru will just start his or her day infinitely better.

2. Buy your mom flowers for no apparent reason. Moms are the life forces of this planet; she deserves flowers.

click image THE ODYSSEY ONLINE
  • The Odyssey Online

3.  Cook your roommates (or your significant other, or even just yourself) a nice dinner. It will brighten another person's day that you put in the effort, even if that just means boiling noodles. I know Chick-Fil-A always beckons, but take a walk on the slightly more nutritious side.

4. Make your best friends a playlist for their next road trip or work commute. They'll embarrass themselves during the 60 seconds of red-light dance parties to songs you hand-picked for them. True friendship.

click image MAGGIE PEHANICK, POPSUGAR.COM
  • Maggie Pehanick, Popsugar.com

5. Tell a coworker, teacher, policeman, veteran, firefighter or even just the local barista who knows your daily order down-cold thank you for everything they do or have done to make your quality of life that much better.

6. Give your favorite local dive bar or family-owned restaurant that outstanding Yelp review you just never seem to remember to do after every occasion you've left the establishment in a better mood (from the booze, the food coma or both).

7. Hold the elevator for as many people in the corridor as possible instead of putting your head down, headphones in, and pretending you didn't know there were any other people in the building five steps away from pressing the arrow.

Go be kind—you got this!

click image TENOR.CO
  • Tenor.co


Tags: , , , , ,

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Jessica Suriano

Staff Pick

Brewery Bootcamp at Dragoon Brewing Co.

A 60 minute workout class in the Dragoon taproom. All levels welcome. Includes a postworkout beer! 21… More

@ Dragoon Brewing Company Sun., Jan. 8, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Sun., Jan. 15, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Sun., Jan. 29, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Sun., Feb. 5, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 19, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. 1859 w Grant Road #111

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Increasing Teacher Salaries: Isn't That Econ 101 Stuff? (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Cinema Clips: 20th Century Women (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Weekly List: 15 Things To Do In Tucson In The Next 10 Days (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Casa Video Top 10 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Arizona's Theatre Company's Powerful 'La Esquinita' Lifts on Empathy and Tragedy (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2017 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation