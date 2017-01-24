Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Frederick Douglass, an Inspiration
Posted
By Priscilla & Ella
on Tue, Jan 24, 2017 at 9:22 PM
click to enlarge
Today we went to visit the home of Frederick Douglass. He was an Abolitionist and Suffragist who was a friend and an advisor to Abraham Lincoln.
His house is on Cedar Hill, which is just south of D.C. We learned a lot about this courageous man who was born into slavery and became one of the important thinkers on how to get rid of slavery. He helped recruit many black soldiers who fought in the civil war.
We were inspired by quotes from Mr. Douglass. Here are our favorites.
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
Editor's Note: Priscilla and Ella, ages 12 and 9, are Tucsonans traveling to Washington DC for the Women's March on Washington. Ella is a 4th grader and likes playing volleyball, traveling, playing with her cats, and designing clothes. Priscilla is in 7th grade and loves gymnastics and television. The comments section is going to remain closed on their posts.
Tags: Fredrick Douglass, Ella & Priscilla, Womans' March DC, Image