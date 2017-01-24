Frederick Douglass, an Inspiration

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

Today we went to visit the home of Frederick Douglass. He was an Abolitionist and Suffragist who was a friend and an advisor to Abraham Lincoln.His house is on Cedar Hill, which is just south of D.C. We learned a lot about this courageous man who was born into slavery and became one of the important thinkers on how to get rid of slavery. He helped recruit many black soldiers who fought in the civil war.We were inspired by quotes from Mr. Douglass. Here are our favorites.