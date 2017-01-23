Atticus Needs a Home

click to enlarge

Hi, I'm Atticus!I'm a handsome 3.5-year-old boy and I need a new home! I was found as a stray so the Humane Society of Southern Arizona doesn't know a lot about my history, but they do know that I am very playful and cute!I've been getting along well with my kennel mate by initiating play and roughhousing a little bit. I'm a big boy so I need a home that has ample space for me to get my daily exercise! I would benefit from a having a family that enjoys going for walks, runs, hikes or bike rides!I need a home, but if you aren't looking to adopt you can still help homeless pets like me by donating to HSSA's fund to build a new home!They are asking people like you to help them raise 3 million dollars! Click here for more information about the new shelter and how you can help today! www.hssaz.org/buildingIf you want to give me a home give HSSA a call at 520-327-6088 ext. 173 for more information!I hope to see you soon!Lots of love,Atticus (761837)