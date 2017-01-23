The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Music | Do This! | Chow | Media | Cinema | Education | Arts and Culture | Fun in General | TV | Sports | more categories»

Monday, January 23, 2017

Pets and Beasts

Atticus Needs a Home

Posted By on Mon, Jan 23, 2017 at 5:00 PM

click to enlarge atticus_761837.jpg
Hi, I'm Atticus!

I'm a handsome 3.5-year-old boy and I need a new home! I was found as a stray so the Humane Society of Southern Arizona doesn't know a lot about my history, but they do know that I am very playful and cute!

I've been getting along well with my kennel mate by initiating play and roughhousing a little bit. I'm a big boy so I need a home that has ample space for me to get my daily exercise! I would benefit from a having a family that enjoys going for walks, runs, hikes or bike rides!

I need a home, but if you aren't looking to adopt you can still help homeless pets like me by donating to HSSA's fund to build a new home!
They are asking people like you to help them raise 3 million dollars! Click here for more information about the new shelter and how you can help today! www.hssaz.org/building

If you want to give me a home give HSSA a call at 520-327-6088 ext. 173 for more information!

I hope to see you soon!

Lots of love,
Atticus (761837)

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Humane Society of Southern Arizona

Staff Pick

Frida’s Roots: The Evolution of Archetypes and Identity in the Corridos of the Borderlands

This presentation will provide a synopsis of the origins of the corrido (folk ballad), the role it… More

@ Tucson Botanical Gardens Thu., Jan. 26, 6-7:30 p.m. 2150 N. Alvernon Way.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Tucson Marches for Equality (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. American Babylon: The Women's March on Washington and a Trump Inauguration Protest (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Weekly List: 15 Things To Do In Tucson In The Next 10 Days (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. At least a 1/2 a Million New Friends at the Women's March in DC! (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Introducing Priscilla & Ella (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2017 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation