At least a 1/2 a Million New Friends at the Women's March in DC!

Women

you

8:30 a.m.

sooo

Amazing day! We heard there were 500,000-800,000 people joining us at the Women's March on Washington. We apologize for not posting during the day but overall we heard everyone had problems reaching the internet...Here's our summary of the March on the ground. Priscilla: Immediately when we reached the Washington Mall area, we saw a lot of people giving their perspective on Donald Trump and how he treats women, especially from all the speakers. Ella: There was chanting from the crowd with lots of different chants. Chants like: "show me what democracy looks like" and "thank you Obama" and "thank Michelle." Priscilla: The weather was dark and in the morning we couldn't see the Washington Monument through the fog. We arrived at the Mall around 8:30 a.m. and stood at 4th and Independence. Ella: It was humid and damp and our Arizona shoes/feet got cold and chilly. Priscilla: Ashley Judd was my most memorable speaker. She read a poem from memory. It was inspirational and she said everything from her heart. Ella: She had such confidence and all agreed it was really passionate. Michael Moore was really funny and was talking a long time and they had to cut him off to get him to stop talking. Everyone agreed that he was talking to us like a friend. He gave us ideas of what we could do, like call our legislators every day for 100 days. Priscilla: We didn't like getting surrounded by tons of people next to the street and three out of four of us felt like we might pass out. We went up by a building and we met new friends and we played games to relax after the crowd-stress and we waited for the crowd to thin. Ella: It was cool because so many people felt the same way and the signs inspired me. Priscilla: Some signs were shocking but still accurate. Here are some pictures we took today! We are exhausted from our long day. We had to call to get a ride back to my Uncle's because the subway was so full that it stop letting people in. We met a lot of new people today from all over the country! We aren't alone, that's for sure. We'll post more tomorrow! Thanks for reading about our awesome day.