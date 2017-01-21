The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Music | Do This! | Chow | Media | Cinema | Education | Arts and Culture | Fun in General | TV | Sports | more categories»

Saturday, January 21, 2017

Tucson Marches for Equality

Posted By on Sat, Jan 21, 2017 at 9:46 PM


Women, men and children filled the streets of downtown Tucson to denounce Donald Trump's rhetoric and behavior. One day after Trump took office, the Women's March took to the streets, in almost 700 cities worldwide, with a message of equality for everyone.

Despite the morning rain, an estimated 5,000 gathered in Armory Park to hear speakers like Planned Parenthood outreach organizer Melissa Garcia and Rep. Kirsten Engel.

"It's time to get angry again," Engel said to a cheering crowd. She pulled on a pink hat in solidarity with the marchers. "Love is what keeps you fighting so tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow are better days."

More came as people began to march to the Joel D. Valdez Library, carrying signs, singing, laughing and chanting: "This is what democracy looks like." An estimated 10,000 people showed up to march, reminding each other of their shared values and that they're not alone.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Danyelle Khmara

  • From Global to Local

    Tucson Women’s March one of five Arizona marches on Jan. 21 bringing community together to organize
    • by Danyelle Khmara
    • Jan 19, 2017

  • Community Connections

    Pay It Forward Tucson becomes nonprofit
    • by Danyelle Khmara
    • Jan 12, 2017

  • Not Going Anywhere

    Tucson standing with the immigrant community
    • by Danyelle Khmara
    • Jan 12, 2017
  • More »

Staff Pick

Space Drafts! Searching for Planet 9 and Resolving Supernovae

Join UA Planetary Scientist Kat Volk to search for Planet 9 in our outer Solar System and… More

@ Borderlands Brewing Company Wed., Jan. 25, 7:30-9 p.m. 119 E. Toole Ave.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. T.H.R.E.A.T. Watch Begins in Earnest (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Weekly List: 15 Things To Do In Tucson In The Next 10 Days (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Lando Chill Drops Latest Vid ('Early in the Morning') And it's Lovely, and it Kicks Ass. (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Southern Arizona Sanctuary Movement Makes a Statement (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Introducing Priscilla & Ella (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2017 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation