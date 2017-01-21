Tucson Marches for Equality

Women, men and children filled the streets of downtown Tucson to denounce Donald Trump's rhetoric and behavior. One day after Trump took office, the Women's March took to the streets, in almost 700 cities worldwide, with a message of equality for everyone.Despite the morning rain, an estimated 5,000 gathered in Armory Park to hear speakers like Planned Parenthood outreach organizerMelissa Garcia and Rep. Kirsten Engel."It's time to get angry again," Engel said to a cheering crowd. She pulled on a pink hat in solidarity with the marchers. "Love is what keeps you fighting so tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow are better days."More came as people began to march to the Joel D. Valdez Library, carrying signs, singing, laughing and chanting: "This is what democracy looks like." An estimated 10,000 people showed up to march, reminding each other of their shared values and that they're not alone.