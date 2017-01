click to enlarge

Hi Everyone! We are Priscilla and Ella. We are 12 and 9 years old, from Tucson AZ and we have been fortunate enough to travel to DC for the Woman's March in Washington D.C. We are excited to be at the Women's March and be a part of history! We hope to get more knowledge of what it is like to be an independent and strong woman in the U.S. today. And We will share our journey with the Tucson Weekly blog and have fun while doing it.



Ella is a 4th grader and likes playing volleyball, traveling, playing with her cats, and designing clothes. Priscilla is in 7th grade and loves gymnastics and television.



Talk to you soon!