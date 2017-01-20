Laughing Stock: Roll Out the Welcome Mat

click to enlarge Laffs

This week’s comedy picks have never performed in Tucson before. They bring the funny in very different styles: Think El Charro vs. BKs, both of which they should visit.Johnny Beehner mines laughs from everyday details no one else notices but everyone recognizes. In his anecdotes of family life, his craft has an almost microscopic focus, his jokes an elegant simplicity. Delightfully, his comedy also dissolves gender boundaries, reflecting sharing arrangements common to two-career households.The relaxed character of Beehner’s performance, including improvised crowd work belies how much commitment and work are behind it.Beehner started his career as an improv comedian with Marquette University’s vaunted Studio 013 Refugees (Fugees). He followed up in the cast of renowned iO Chicago, and now is working with UCB (Upright Citizens Brigade) Los Angeles. UCB alumni include Parks and Recreation’s Amy Pohler, Funny or Die founder Adam McKay, and’s Ed Helms.Beehner made his network standup debut on one of the last broadcasts of. Although he enjoys the thrill of spontaneity and risk in improv team performances, he says he finds writing and performing stand-up more satisfying. When the applause comes, he says, he enjoys taking all the credit.Dave Waite headlines in The Screening Room’s new Tuesday comedy series at 8 p.m., Jan. 24. He’s setting a high bar as the first touring comedian to share in Tucson’s current indie comedy boom. Waite’s network debut on the Jimmy Fallon Show revealed him as an archetype of that uncle you’d most like to duck out and smoke a joint with. His stories are self-deprecating, but from the perspective of the cheery scrapper and survivor we would all love to be if we didn’t have to feed the kids and make mortgage payments.