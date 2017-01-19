The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Music | Do This! | Chow | Media | Cinema | Education | Arts and Culture | Fun in General | TV | Sports | more categories»

Thursday, January 19, 2017

Music

Win Tickets to See Orgy at the Rock on Jan. 24

Posted By on Thu, Jan 19, 2017 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge 15977940_10154869234544299_8256643230720449721_n.jpg
Kohl-eyed goth-glamsters are back from the dead, or maybe that’s what they’d like you to believe. Or maybe they never died and just sort of faded away, which is worse.

You’ll recall Orgy had a fairly sizable hit with New Order’s classic “Blue Monday” (theirs was a truly a wickedly dirty cover), and their ’98 debut album, Candyass, sold huge, going platinum stateside. But after three studio albums, Orgy had left a shallow legacy. Truth is, they are worth so much more than that.

The band never got credit for defining a moment in time. For one thing, they captured the milieu of the decadence of the porn-driven decline of late ’90s suburban Los Angeles, that bizarre cultural dead zone, and soundtracked it with the industrial throb of underground Hollywood clubs, putting their own “death-pop” sizzle on it.

It’s remarkable how their singular sound had a wonderfully nihilistic tint to it that reflected Southern California underbellies. Their latest, a seven-song EP called Talk Sick, dropped in ’15, and it’s formidable dancefloor thunder-smack, blending infectious melody with EDM. A new EP, Entropy, is just coming out.

Catch them with Powerman 500, Death Valley High, Knee High Fox, Lethal Injektion, and Swindy on at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 at The Rock (136 N. Park Ave.) Tickets to this all ages show, should you choose to buy them, are $18-$20. Or you could just enter to win below—we're giving away three pairs.

Fill out my online form.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Tucson Weekly Staff

Staff Pick

Butterfly Magic

Butterfly Magic is a fully immersive experience that surrounds you with rare butterflies, tropical plants and orchids… More

@ Tucson Botanical Gardens Oct. 1-May 31, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. 2150 N. Alvernon Way.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. A Beloved Local Musician in Need: Local Music Superpowers Rally to Help (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Trump's Election Has Been Very Good For K12 Inc. (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Gabe Sullivan: Songwriting Machine! (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. The Weekly List: 23 Things To Do In the Next 10 Days (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. A Dollar a Day, and Other Observations About Ducey's Education Funding Proposal (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2017 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation