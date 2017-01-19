The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Music | Do This! | Chow | Media | Cinema | Education | Arts and Culture | Fun in General | TV | Sports | more categories»

  |  

Thursday, January 19, 2017

Fun in General / Media

How Not To Read The Onion

Posted By on Thu, Jan 19, 2017 at 9:54 AM

Reading the confused comments under The Onion articles is one of my favorite past times. Please enjoy these randomly chosen reactions of reading satire literally as much as I have.

The people who were appalled by SeaWorld's new specialty:
click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-01-18_at_9.36.50_am.png


















click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-01-18_at_9.44.41_am.png



















The people who had some serious concerns about an ice lawsuit:

click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-01-18_at_9.27.44_am.png



















click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-01-18_at_9.27.29_am.png



















Perfecting the intricacies of the frappuccino is truly a tricky business.


Finally, the people who were shocked wolves in America were a larger threat than say, heart disease, cancer or obesity:

click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-01-18_at_9.58.26_am.png









click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-01-18_at_9.58.19_am.png








click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-01-18_at_9.56.04_am.png






Never change, Facebook.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Jessica Suriano

Staff Pick

Carnival of Illusion: Magic, Mystery & Oooh La La!

Carnival of Illusion conjures an evening of old-world magic by blending their international travel theme with all… More

@ Scottish Rite Grand Parlour Saturdays, 5:30 p.m., Sat., Oct. 3, 8 p.m. and Saturdays, 5 & 8 p.m. Continues through April 22 160 South Scott Ave

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. A Beloved Local Musician in Need: Local Music Superpowers Rally to Help (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Trump's Election Has Been Very Good For K12 Inc. (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Gabe Sullivan: Songwriting Machine! (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. The Weekly List: 23 Things To Do In the Next 10 Days (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. A Dollar a Day, and Other Observations About Ducey's Education Funding Proposal (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2017 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation