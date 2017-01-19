How Not To Read The Onion

click to enlarge

Reading the confused comments under The Onion articles is one of my favorite past times. Please enjoy these randomly chosen reactions of reading satire literally as much as I have.The people who were appalled by SeaWorld's new specialty:The people who had some serious concerns about an ice lawsuit:Perfecting the intricacies of the frappuccino is truly a tricky business.Finally, the people who were shocked wolves in America were a larger threat than say, heart disease, cancer or obesity:Never change, Facebook.