Thursday, January 19, 2017
How Not To Read The Onion
Posted
By Jessica Suriano
on Thu, Jan 19, 2017 at 9:54 AM
Reading the confused comments under The Onion articles is one of my favorite past times. Please enjoy these randomly chosen reactions of reading satire literally as much as I have.
The people who were appalled by SeaWorld's new specialty:
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
The people who had some serious concerns about an ice lawsuit:
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
Perfecting the intricacies of the frappuccino is truly a tricky business.
Finally, the people who were shocked wolves in America were a larger threat than say, heart disease, cancer or obesity:
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
Never change, Facebook.
Tags: The Onion, satire, funny, sarcasm, Facebook, comments, Image