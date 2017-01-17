The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Music

Lando Chill Drops Latest Vid ('Early in the Morning') And it's Lovely, and it Kicks Ass.

Posted By on Tue, Jan 17, 2017 at 12:54 PM

Lando Chill's latest video is a sweet and temperate tour of Northern Arizona (Winslow, Flagstaff, and Kaibab National Forest), full of lover's joy (Chill and Laísa Laiia), without any dreaded maudlin overtones. The tune and video each effortlessly balance gentle flow and wide-eyed optimism for a deep appreciation of being alive, and unalone. Kudos to directors Malcolm Critcher and Symeon Platts for capturing the beauty. Also, it's a nice respite from the upcoming presidential inauguration where that old orange-pigmented mook gets his hideous day.  


