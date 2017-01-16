The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Monday, January 16, 2017

Pets and Beasts

Delores Needs a Home

Posted By on Mon, Jan 16, 2017 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge delores_836517.jpg


Hi, I'm Delores!

I'm a pretty 3.5-year-old mama dog and I need a home. I was found as a stray so the Humane Society of Southern Arizona doesn't know a lot about my history. They do know that I love other dogs and I love to run!

I'm part of the Jog-A-Dog program so I get to go on an extra long run with volunteers and it's my favorite part of the day! I'm looking for a home where I can get daily exercise, play time and maybe a doggy friend to hang out with!

I need a home, but if you aren't looking to adopt you can still help homeless pets like me by donating to HSSA's fund to build a new home!

They are asking people like you to help them raise 3 million dollars! Click here for more information about the new shelter and how you can help today!

If you want to give me a home give HSSA a call at 520-327-6088 ext. 173 for more information!

Lots of love,
Delores (836517)

