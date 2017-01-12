Ticket Giveaway: Brujeria with The Casualties, Pinata Protest, Flying Donkey Punch, Maldad, Napalm Strike

Brujeria is a frighteningly punchy all-star death metal/grindcore combo that passes itself off as a murderous, truly evil drug cartel, one into Satan worship and Donald Trump. (Brujeria is Spanish for “witchcraft.”) Yes, they’re lampooning the form, but the music absolutely holds up as some of the heaviest shit ever recorded this side of Scandinavia. So let’s not confuse such skull-splitting din with lightweights like Spinal Tap or Gwar, OK?
It’s no surprise members of Carcass, Cradle of Filth, Dimmu Borgir and Napalm Death fill out the lineup. They’ve been together in one form or another since 1989 and their long-awaited fourth album, Pocho Aztlan, dropped a few months back.
Catch them with The Casualties, Piñata Protest, Flying Donkey Punch, Maldad, and Napalm Strike. at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 at The Rock, 136 N. Park Ave. You can buy tickets for $23 a piece or enter to win a pair of tickets from us. Just fill out the form below and keep checking your email—we'll be in touch with winners around noon the day of the show.