Cinema Clips: The Autopsy of Jane Doe

Brian Cox and Emile Hirsch deliver a strong acting combo in this creepy horror film from director Andre Ovredal ().Down in their basement mortuary on a stormy night, father and son coroners () are going through their routine. A local policeman rolls in a new corpse, a Jane Doe (Olwen Kelly, doing some impressive dead body acting). The body was found, incredibly preserved, under strange circumstances with other dead bodies in the vicinity. The coroners know little of the situation, and they just get to work on searching for the cause of death. Shortly after they begin the autopsy, bad things start to happen, including the resurrection of other corpses in the morgue. Jane Doe clearly has some big secrets, and the coroners are going to find out what they are whether they want to or not.Overdal takes the chance to make a haunted mortuary movie by the horns, and does a bang up job with it. The movie goes a little cuckoo at times, but it stays dark and scary throughout, and should satisfy horror fans.