Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Pets and Beasts

Rusty Needs a Home

Hi, I'm Rusty!

I'm a 1.5 year old year old boy and I need a new home. I was found as a "stray" when a Hume Society of Southern Arizona employee found me tied to the fence at the shelter.

I'm looking for a home where I can get ample exercise, play time and lots of snuggles. So far at HSSA I have gotten along well with other dogs and I know how to sit for treats!

I need a home, but if you aren't looking to adopt you can still help homeless pets like me by donating to HSSA's fund to build a new home! We are asking people like you to help us raise 3 million dollars! Click here for more information about the new shelter and how you can help today! www.hssaz.org/building

Don't forget that if you have a current dog you should bring them over to HSSA Main Campus at 3450 N. Kelvin Blvd. to do a doggy meet and greet or give us a call at 520-327-6088 ext. 173 for more information!

I hope to see you soon!

Lots of love,
Rusty (835587)

