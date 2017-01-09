The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Monday, January 9, 2017

United We Dream National Educators Week

Posted By on Mon, Jan 9, 2017 at 12:00 PM

click to enlarge unitedwedream_graphic.jpg
United We Dream has asked educators to "come out this January 9 as an unafraid educator and pledge to protect immigrants in your classrooms and community."
Sign this pledge to commit to taking action the week of January 9th - just a few days before the regime of terror of Donald Trump begins.
click to enlarge me_unitedwedream.jpg
You can declare yourself an Unafraid Educator or Unafraid Ally publicly by printing the appropriate sign, putting your name on it and posting it on social media. You can get more information about how educators can help in the detailed and informative #HereToStay Toolkit for K-12 Educators & Schools.

According to the group's website:
United We Dream is the largest immigrant youth-led organization in the nation. Our powerful nonpartisan network is made up of over 100,000 immigrant youth and allies and 55 affiliate organizations in 26 states. We organize and advocate for the dignity and fair treatment of immigrant youth and families, regardless of immigration status.

