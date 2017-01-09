The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Music | Do This! | Chow | Media | Cinema | Education | Arts and Culture | Fun in General | TV | Sports | more categories»

  |  

Monday, January 9, 2017

Pets and Beasts

Lip Needs a Home

Posted By on Mon, Jan 9, 2017 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge lip_835674.jpg


Hi, I'm Lip!

I'm a handsome 1-year-old boy and I need a new home! I was transferred to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona from a different shelter, so they don't know very much about my history.

What they do know is that I'm a big boy and I love to play! I've gotten along well with my kennel mates and love toys. I'm looking for a home where I can get ample play time and exercise, and a lot of snuggles too.

If you have a current dog bring them over to HSSA Main Campus at 3450 N. Kelvin Blvd. to do a doggy meet and greet!

Hope to see you soon!

Lots of love,
Lip (835674)

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Humane Society of Southern Arizona

Staff Pick

Kamasi Washington

He was voted the “Best New Music” on Pitchfork and has also had press in the New… More

@ Rialto Theatre Thu., Jan. 12, 7:30-9:30 p.m. 318 E. Congress St.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Gabby Giffords: My Pledge (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. You Can Now Avoid the Grant/Kolb/Tanque Verde Intersection (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. TUSD Magnet Schools, Desegregation, and the Next Step (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Cinema Clips: Elle (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Ward 3 Tucson City Council Candidate Pool Is Filling Up (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2017 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation