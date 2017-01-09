Lip Needs a Home

click to enlarge

Hi, I'm Lip!I'm a handsome 1-year-old boy and I need a new home! I was transferred to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona from a different shelter, so they don't know very much about my history.What they do know is that I'm a big boy and I love to play! I've gotten along well with my kennel mates and love toys. I'm looking for a home where I can get ample play time and exercise, and a lot of snuggles too.If you have a current dog bring them over to HSSA Main Campus at 3450 N. Kelvin Blvd. to do a doggy meet and greet!Hope to see you soon!Lots of love,Lip (835674)