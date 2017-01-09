Laughing Stock: Becoming a Female Storyteller and Enjoying Local Open Mic Nights

click to enlarge
The new Female Storytellers prompts are up! Pick one and kick off the new year by creating a story to share! All the information you need to get started is on their website
.
We all have stories to tell, and much to learn about our characters, including our own, in the telling. Invariably we reveal our own wit, and the tale's own humor. Female Storytellers, from first-timers to national-award winners, attract more than 100 followers the second Wednesday of every month, at 7:30 p.m., at The Flycatcher, 340 E. 6th St.
Here's what's in store so far for 2017: Jan. 11, Choose Your Own Adventure; Feb. 15, Heat of the Moment; Mar. 15, Work in Progress; Apr.12: Choices; May 10, Far From Home; June 7, Play Like A Girl.
But Wait! There’s more!
Last week we shared with you the crazy, crazy comedy grab bag that is Tucson’s thriving open mic scene. This week we’ll take a look at where the cream rises to—curated free showcases featuring the most seasoned locals who are doing some of their personal best work. You can see one almost every week! Just one caveat – these are not professional shows. They are for whatever fun you can get from them and your alcoholic beverage.
The Switch Comedy
The Screening Room
127 E. Congress St.
1st Tuesday
8:30 p.m.; free
Hosts: Pauly Casillas, Alex Kack
NOTE: Combines standup and improv in a unique format
Funny People Being Funny
The Hut
305 N. 4th Ave.
2nd Monday
9 p.m., free
Host: Alex Kack
Brew Ha Ha Comedy Showcase
Borderlands Brewery
119 E. Toole Ave
2nd Wednesday
8 p.m.; free
Hosts: Nick Cerami, Matt Ziemak
Wildcat Comedy
The Screening Room
127 E. Congress St.
4th Tuesday
8 p.m.; free
Hosts: Rich Gary, Matt Ziemak
Comedy at the Wench
Surly Wench Pub
424 N. 4th Ave.
4th Tuesday
9 p.m. show
Hosts: Mo Urban, Roxy Merrari
Laughing Liberally
The Flycatcher
340 E. 6th St.
4th or last Sunday
8 p.m., free
Hosts: Alex Kack, Mo Urban, Phil Gordon